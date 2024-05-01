ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed

In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20420 views

The number of flood victims in Kenya has risen to 181, and houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been destroyed across the region due to heavy rains and flooding since March, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Floods and landslides that have been affecting Kenya since March have killed 181 people, according to local authorities and Red Cross volunteers, hundreds of thousands more have been forced to flee their homes, and dozens more have died in neighboring Tanzania and Burundi. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

Details

Heavy rains and flooding destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across the region.

In the central Kenyan city of Mai Mahiu, at least 48 people were killed in flash floods on Monday. On Wednesday, rescuers pulled two more bodies from the rubble. This was reported by the Kenya Red Cross Regional Manager for the Southern Rift Felix Mayo.

According to Mayo, military personnel accompanied by sniffer dogs joined the search. Earlier on Wednesday, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said that the total death toll had risen by 10 to 179.

It is noted that the number of flood victims in Kenya exceeded the number of deaths during a similar weather event in El Niño at the end of last year. Then, after the worst drought in East Africa in decades, the region was hit by heavy rains.

In Kitengeli, 33 km (20 miles) from Nairobi, Kenya Red Cross workers helped rescue residents whose homes were submerged by floodwaters.

The Kenyan Meteorological Department has warned that rain is expected to fall again across the country in the coming days.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced the closure of a section of the highway leading to the city and at least three other major roads across the country due to flooding.

A dam bursts in Kenya as a result of flooding, killing at least 42 people29.04.24, 14:01 • 17954 views

Pope Francis expressed his condolences to Kenyans over the floods during Wednesday's general audience at the Vatican.

I ... want to express my spiritual closeness to the people of Kenya at this time, as the severe flooding has tragically claimed the lives of many of our brothers and sisters, injured others and caused massive destruction.

 ," the Pope said.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyNews of the World
tanzaniaTanzania
pope-francisPope Francis
kenyaKenya

