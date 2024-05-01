In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed

Floods and landslides that have been affecting Kenya since March have killed 181 people, according to local authorities and Red Cross volunteers, hundreds of thousands more have been forced to flee their homes, and dozens more have died in neighboring Tanzania and Burundi. Reuters writes , UNN reports.

Details

Heavy rains and flooding destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across the region.

In the central Kenyan city of Mai Mahiu, at least 48 people were killed in flash floods on Monday. On Wednesday, rescuers pulled two more bodies from the rubble. This was reported by the Kenya Red Cross Regional Manager for the Southern Rift Felix Mayo.

According to Mayo, military personnel accompanied by sniffer dogs joined the search. Earlier on Wednesday, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said that the total death toll had risen by 10 to 179.

It is noted that the number of flood victims in Kenya exceeded the number of deaths during a similar weather event in El Niño at the end of last year. Then, after the worst drought in East Africa in decades, the region was hit by heavy rains.

In Kitengeli, 33 km (20 miles) from Nairobi, Kenya Red Cross workers helped rescue residents whose homes were submerged by floodwaters.

The Kenyan Meteorological Department has warned that rain is expected to fall again across the country in the coming days.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has announced the closure of a section of the highway leading to the city and at least three other major roads across the country due to flooding.

A dam bursts in Kenya as a result of flooding, killing at least 42 people

Pope Francis expressed his condolences to Kenyans over the floods during Wednesday's general audience at the Vatican.