We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13068 views

06:32 PM • 22949 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61566 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208607 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119771 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387522 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307664 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213223 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243961 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254968 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252237 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307664 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12208 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42030 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56044 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Tanzania

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • February 28, 08:00 AM • 30021 views

Rebels in DR Congo declare a ceasefire for “humanitarian reasons”

An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.

News of the World • February 4, 06:53 AM • 23528 views

International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.

Society • January 29, 05:00 AM • 30152 views

New outbreak of the Marburg virus has been suspected in Tanzania: 8 out of 9 infected have died

In the Kagera region of Tanzania, 9 cases of Marburg virus infection have been reported, and 8 people have died. WHO is awaiting test results from two patients to confirm the outbreak.

Health • January 15, 02:08 PM • 32493 views

From killless elephants to snails: how animals adapt to human activity

Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.

News of the World • January 6, 01:18 PM • 94497 views

African MPs visit occupied Donetsk region and make absurd statements. Ukraine reacted sharply

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.

War • December 16, 06:57 PM • 27594 views
Exclusive

Travel Trends: Where do Ukrainians go and how prices for winter holidays have changed

Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead, abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.

Society • November 29, 05:32 PM • 168720 views

Seven are already operating, and three will open soon: Zelensky on opening new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.

Politics • November 23, 05:41 PM • 28300 views

African bomb squad rats deployed to fight smuggling

In Tanzania, Gambian hamster rats are trained to detect contraband among cargo. Previously, these animals have been successfully used for de-mining, particularly in Cambodia.

News of the World • November 1, 03:22 PM • 21859 views

International Rescue Appreciation Day, Harry Potter's Birthday, and the Day of the Outbred Dog. What else can be celebrated on July 31

The first professional water rescuers appeared in the United States. In the nineteenth century, the country began to actively create recreation areas on water bodies. In 1912, the first professional water rescue service was established in the United States.

UNN Lite • July 31, 03:09 AM • 122308 views

Over the past 7 months, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened 7 new embassies in Africa

Ukraine is actively expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa, having opened 7 new embassies in countries such as Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda, Mozambique and other Congo over the past 7 months, and plans to open 3 more embassies in Tanzania, Cameroon and Sudan.

Politics • June 7, 05:12 PM • 41959 views

In Kenya, the number of flood victims increased to 181: houses and roads destroyed

The number of flood victims in Kenya has risen to 181, and houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been destroyed across the region due to heavy rains and flooding since March, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Society • May 1, 03:20 PM • 20489 views

Ukraine has no ambassadors in 30 countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a list of

The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.

Politics • April 9, 04:27 PM • 87570 views

GUR attacked a factory assembling Shaheds in Russia: what is known about this production and what does Tinder have to do with it

Drones attacked the territory of an enterprise located in the city of Elabuga in Tatarstan. The attacked enterprise was engaged in the production of drones.

War • April 2, 09:02 AM • 511404 views

Death toll rises due to massive turtle meat poisoning in Zanzibar

Nine people, including eight children, died and 78 others were hospitalized after eating poisonous sea turtle meat in Zanzibar.

Health • March 10, 04:01 AM • 44855 views

A representative of the Czech Republic became the new Miss World titleholder

Kristina Piskova, a 24-year-old student and model from the Czech Republic, won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in 2023.

Society • March 10, 02:02 AM • 68672 views

Massive turtle meat poisoning in Zanzibar: eight dead, 78 hospitalized

Eight children died and 78 people were hospitalized after eating poisonous sea turtle meat on Panza Island in the South Pemba region of Zanzibar.

Health • March 8, 09:48 PM • 35707 views