The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
An alliance of rebel groups in eastern DR Congo has announced a humanitarian ceasefire. According to the UN, 900 people were killed in the recent battles for Goma, and more than 400,000 became refugees.
January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.
In the Kagera region of Tanzania, 9 cases of Marburg virus infection have been reported, and 8 people have died. WHO is awaiting test results from two patients to confirm the outbreak.
Scientists have discovered unusual adaptations of animals to urbanization and human activity. The changes include shorter wings in swallows, pale snail shells, and tuskless elephants in Africa.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed its strong protest over the visit of the Pan-African Parliament delegation to the occupied territory of Donetsk region. The delegation from 12 African countries took part in a Russian propaganda campaign.
Experts told about the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians in winter. In Ukraine, the Carpathians are in the lead, abroad - Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and prices for holidays vary and reach up to 2 2000.
Ukraine is expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa by opening 10 new embassies. Zelenskyy announces the creation of grain hubs and technology exchange with African countries.
In Tanzania, Gambian hamster rats are trained to detect contraband among cargo. Previously, these animals have been successfully used for de-mining, particularly in Cambodia.
The first professional water rescuers appeared in the United States. In the nineteenth century, the country began to actively create recreation areas on water bodies. In 1912, the first professional water rescue service was established in the United States.
Ukraine is actively expanding its diplomatic presence in Africa, having opened 7 new embassies in countries such as Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Botswana, Rwanda, Mozambique and other Congo over the past 7 months, and plans to open 3 more embassies in Tanzania, Cameroon and Sudan.
The number of flood victims in Kenya has risen to 181, and houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been destroyed across the region due to heavy rains and flooding since March, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.
The position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary remains vacant in 30 Ukrainian embassies in different countries, including the UK, Belarus, Ghana and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Human Resources Department reports.
Drones attacked the territory of an enterprise located in the city of Elabuga in Tatarstan. The attacked enterprise was engaged in the production of drones.
Nine people, including eight children, died and 78 others were hospitalized after eating poisonous sea turtle meat in Zanzibar.
Kristina Piskova, a 24-year-old student and model from the Czech Republic, won the 71st Miss World beauty pageant in 2023.
Eight children died and 78 people were hospitalized after eating poisonous sea turtle meat on Panza Island in the South Pemba region of Zanzibar.