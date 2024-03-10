Death toll rises due to massive turtle meat poisoning in Zanzibar

Eight children and one adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago off Tanzania. Another 78 people were hospitalized. This was reported by AR, according to UNN.

Details

Turtle meat is considered a delicacy, but sometimes leads to food poisoning, sometimes fatal.

Lacari told the Associated Press that laboratory tests confirmed that all the victims had eaten sea turtle meat.

Authorities in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region of the East African state of Tanzania, have sent a disaster relief team to urge people to avoid eating sea turtles.

