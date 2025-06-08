Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

Emergency recovery works have been suspended in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the capital's Main Department of the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that the building structures have been dismantled. Since the beginning of the work, 1920 tons of garbage and building structures have been removed.

A total of 134 rescuers and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy shelling - the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that work will resume on Sunday.

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Kyiv and the capital region using ballistic missiles and drones. 32 people were injured, including 2 children. Among the rescuers, 16 were injured and three emergency workers were killed.

The shelling damaged the tracks of the Kyiv Metro and the railway track.

