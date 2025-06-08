Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 24118 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 62939 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 38623 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 60635 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 64639 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 6, 12:20 PM • 47269 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 153587 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 112052 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159904 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94394 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years.

June 7, 03:43 PM • 6904 views

"Big mistake": Vance reacted to Musk and Trump's public quarrel

June 7, 04:44 PM • 4044 views

A fuel depot is on fire near Moscow: explosions were heard, the fire area has increased to 20,000 square meters

June 7, 05:18 PM • 9902 views

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

06:07 PM • 16670 views

Brawl in the Oval Office: Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Bessent got into a fight - The Washington Post

06:30 PM • 11112 views
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 153587 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 146824 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 146994 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 190917 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 234322 views
Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 70858 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 95276 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159904 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 140726 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 180951 views
Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Emergency recovery works have been temporarily suspended in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv after the enemy shelling. Since the beginning of the works, 1,920 tons of garbage and building structures have been removed.

Emergency recovery works suspended at the site of the Russian strike in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv

Emergency recovery works have been suspended in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from the capital's Main Department of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that the building structures have been dismantled. Since the beginning of the work, 1920 tons of garbage and building structures have been removed.

A total of 134 rescuers and 50 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the enemy shelling

- the report says.

The State Emergency Service added that work will resume on Sunday.

Recall

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces launched a combined attack on Kyiv and the capital region using ballistic missiles and drones. 32 people were injured, including 2 children. Among the rescuers, 16 were injured and three emergency workers were killed.

The shelling damaged the tracks of the Kyiv Metro and the railway track.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

