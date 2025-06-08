KAB strikes on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased, two are in serious condition in intensive care
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy's KAB attack on Kharkiv, a 62-year-old man died. Two more people are in intensive care in extremely serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives.
The number of victims of the enemy's KAB attack on Kharkiv is increasing. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, a 62-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital by doctors in an extremely serious condition, died in the hospital.
Two more victims are in intensive care in extremely serious condition
He added that doctors are currently fighting for their lives.
Let us remind you
The day before, at about 17:35, the enemy struck with 4 guided aerial bombs on the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city. One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. This is a place where there are usually many families with children. A 30-year-old woman died.
Later, the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi clarified that as a result of the Russian strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv, a young head of the institution died, and four more employees were injured.
Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown07.06.25, 10:23 • 40987 views