Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
05:00 AM • 24365 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 51275 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 81318 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 60186 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM • 128543 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 96524 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 136393 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 166709 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 121190 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 101476 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv, three people died, 21 were injured, including two children. Residential buildings, enterprises and a music school were damaged.

Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

Three dead and 21 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the most powerful attack by the Russian Federation for the entire time of the full-scale war, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov in Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

At the moment, as a result of the terrorist night shelling of the city, 21 people were injured (including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl). The Russian occupation army killed three more peaceful Kharkiv residents.

- wrote Terekhov.

"In the city of Kharkiv, 21 people were injured, including 2 children – a 1.5-month-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, 3 people died (debris removal is ongoing)", - confirmed Syniehubov.

Kharkiv is experiencing the most powerful combined attack of all time: more than 40 explosions, hitting a multi-story building, people may be under the rubble07.06.25, 05:13 • 2444 views

"A 14-year-old girl with injuries was taken to the hospital. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy had an acute reaction to stress," the GUNP in the region reported.

On the night of June 7, the Russian military launched a massive attack on the city of Kharkiv. The enemy attacked the Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv with 3 missiles, 5 KABs, 4 MLRS and 48 UAVs, the head of the OVA reported. In Kharkiv, 2 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, 2 enterprises, 2 cars, an administrative building, and a building of a children's music school were damaged.

According to the police, in the Osnovyansky district, a drone hit a 9-story building.

According to the head of the OVA, a total of 3 people were killed and 22 people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day due to enemy shelling. In particular, a 64-year-old man was injured in Kupyansk.

The enemy, Syniehubov reported, actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 1 Kh-35 missile; 2 missiles (type being established); 16 unguided air missiles; 8 KABs; 56 Shahed-type UAVs; 2 Molniya-type UAVs; 1 fpv drone.

Civil infrastructure objects in four districts were damaged and destroyed, in particular, a cowshed was damaged in the Kharkiv district.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kharkiv
