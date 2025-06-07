Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv claimed lives of three people, 21 injured: consequences were shown

Three dead and 21 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the most powerful attack by the Russian Federation for the entire time of the full-scale war, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov in Telegram on Saturday, writes UNN.

At the moment, as a result of the terrorist night shelling of the city, 21 people were injured (including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl). The Russian occupation army killed three more peaceful Kharkiv residents. - wrote Terekhov.

"In the city of Kharkiv, 21 people were injured, including 2 children – a 1.5-month-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, 3 people died (debris removal is ongoing)", - confirmed Syniehubov.

Kharkiv is experiencing the most powerful combined attack of all time: more than 40 explosions, hitting a multi-story building, people may be under the rubble

"A 14-year-old girl with injuries was taken to the hospital. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy had an acute reaction to stress," the GUNP in the region reported.

On the night of June 7, the Russian military launched a massive attack on the city of Kharkiv. The enemy attacked the Kyiv and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv with 3 missiles, 5 KABs, 4 MLRS and 48 UAVs, the head of the OVA reported. In Kharkiv, 2 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, 2 enterprises, 2 cars, an administrative building, and a building of a children's music school were damaged.

According to the police, in the Osnovyansky district, a drone hit a 9-story building.

According to the head of the OVA, a total of 3 people were killed and 22 people were injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day due to enemy shelling. In particular, a 64-year-old man was injured in Kupyansk.

The enemy, Syniehubov reported, actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 1 Kh-35 missile; 2 missiles (type being established); 16 unguided air missiles; 8 KABs; 56 Shahed-type UAVs; 2 Molniya-type UAVs; 1 fpv drone.

Civil infrastructure objects in four districts were damaged and destroyed, in particular, a cowshed was damaged in the Kharkiv district.