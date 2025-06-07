Kharkiv is experiencing the most powerful combined attack of all time: more than 40 explosions, hitting a multi-story building, people may be under the rubble

On the night of June 7, Russia carried out the most powerful combined attack on Kharkiv since the beginning of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city. Apartments on the 6th to 9th floors are on fire in a residential building in the city center. People may be under the rubble. This is reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the beginning of the full-scale war. As of this minute, at least 40 explosions have been heard in the city in the last hour and a half. The enemy is attacking simultaneously with missiles, "Shaheds" and guided aerial bombs. - wrote Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel.

According to him, apartments on the 6th to 9th floors are on fire in a residential building in the city center.

According to preliminary information, people are under the rubble in the apartments - the official said in a statement.

At 04:52, Oleh Syniehubov reported that the number of victims of the enemy drone attack on Kharkiv had increased to seven.

On the night of June 7, Kharkiv was once again under a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation. The city was hit by more than ten "Shaheds" and missiles. There are casualties, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby. A multi-story residential building was hit.