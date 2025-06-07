$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 23302 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 60864 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 37459 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 59543 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 63704 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 46804 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 152383 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111949 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 159433 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94356 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2928 views

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that he does not support the accelerated accession of Ukraine to the EU. He emphasized the need to take into account the interests of Poland and other countries.

Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, does not currently support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He stated this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Mandiner, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Warsaw should support Ukraine from a strategic and geopolitical point of view, while the biggest threat to the entire region is the Russian Federation.

This is a post-imperial, neo-communist state headed by Vladimir Putin, a war criminal. I am very critical of the Russian Federation, where, by the way, I, as the president of the Institute of National Remembrance, am "facing" five years in prison

- said Nawrocki.

At the same time, he noted that "we must support Ukraine in its conflict with the Russian Federation, but Ukraine must understand that other countries, including Poland and Hungary, other European countries, have their own interests."

"During the campaign, I did not agree and, as president, I will not agree to unfair competition with Ukraine for Polish agriculture or the logistics sector. We must reach a compromise and consensus on these issues. I see Ukraine as a country that, although it very bravely defends itself against the Russian Federation, must also respect the interests of other countries that otherwise support Ukraine," said the President of Poland.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Polish politician Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential elections. He stressed that he expects further fruitful cooperation between our country and Poland.

In response, Nawrocki expressed hope for continued cooperation between the countries, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage02.06.25, 23:18 • 4356 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
