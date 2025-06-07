Polish President Nawrocki opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, does not currently support Ukraine's accession to the European Union. He stated this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Mandiner, UNN reports.

According to him, Warsaw should support Ukraine from a strategic and geopolitical point of view, while the biggest threat to the entire region is the Russian Federation.

This is a post-imperial, neo-communist state headed by Vladimir Putin, a war criminal. I am very critical of the Russian Federation, where, by the way, I, as the president of the Institute of National Remembrance, am "facing" five years in prison - said Nawrocki.

At the same time, he noted that "we must support Ukraine in its conflict with the Russian Federation, but Ukraine must understand that other countries, including Poland and Hungary, other European countries, have their own interests."

"During the campaign, I did not agree and, as president, I will not agree to unfair competition with Ukraine for Polish agriculture or the logistics sector. We must reach a compromise and consensus on these issues. I see Ukraine as a country that, although it very bravely defends itself against the Russian Federation, must also respect the interests of other countries that otherwise support Ukraine," said the President of Poland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Polish politician Karol Nawrocki on his victory in the presidential elections. He stressed that he expects further fruitful cooperation between our country and Poland.

In response, Nawrocki expressed hope for continued cooperation between the countries, especially in the context of Russian aggression.

