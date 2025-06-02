Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 13902 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 33139 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 74061 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 85509 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158431 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 162977 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161366 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210407 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214208 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123209 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 164475 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 39180 views

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

June 2, 01:20 PM • 15269 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

June 2, 01:22 PM • 57560 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 29558 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 13902 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158431 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 332822 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 375224 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 388350 views
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 127774 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 134550 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 213291 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153108 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 182358 views
Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Newly elected Polish President Karol Nawrocki has stated that the country must become influential on the international stage. He thanked voters for their support and promised to work for the security and well-being of Poland.

Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage

Poland should become a country that has influence on international, European and transatlantic relations. This was stated on social network X by the winner of the presidential elections in Poland, Karol Nawrocki, reports UNN.

Details

He emphasized that behind us is "a difficult and sometimes brutal election campaign."

Thanks to your votes, I was elected President of the Republic of Poland. This is a great responsibility and duty. I accept this decision with humility and respect

- wrote the politician.

He emphasized that he felt the support of his voters not only in Poland, but also abroad, "despite the numerous manipulations and the wave of hatred that poured out on me and my family."

We want to live in a safe, economically strong country that cares for the weakest. ... A country that preserves its centuries-old traditions and honors its history

- said Nawrocki.

He promised to make every effort to meet the expectations of his fellow citizens, and assured that as head of state, he would not ignore any issue important to Poland and the Poles.

Recall

The National Election Commission of Poland published the results of voting from 100% of polling stations. Karol Nawrocki won the presidential election. Almost 51% of voters voted for him. His opponent, the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tszaskowski, received 49.1% of the votes. voters.

In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska 02.06.25, 14:11 • 3866 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Karol Nawrocki
Poland
