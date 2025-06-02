Karol Nawrocki: Poland must strengthen its influence on the international stage

Poland should become a country that has influence on international, European and transatlantic relations. This was stated on social network X by the winner of the presidential elections in Poland, Karol Nawrocki, reports UNN.

Details

He emphasized that behind us is "a difficult and sometimes brutal election campaign."

Thanks to your votes, I was elected President of the Republic of Poland. This is a great responsibility and duty. I accept this decision with humility and respect - wrote the politician.

He emphasized that he felt the support of his voters not only in Poland, but also abroad, "despite the numerous manipulations and the wave of hatred that poured out on me and my family."

We want to live in a safe, economically strong country that cares for the weakest. ... A country that preserves its centuries-old traditions and honors its history - said Nawrocki.

He promised to make every effort to meet the expectations of his fellow citizens, and assured that as head of state, he would not ignore any issue important to Poland and the Poles.

Recall

The National Election Commission of Poland published the results of voting from 100% of polling stations. Karol Nawrocki won the presidential election. Almost 51% of voters voted for him. His opponent, the mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Tszaskowski, received 49.1% of the votes. voters.

In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska