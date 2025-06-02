$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32036 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

06:01 AM • 86218 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

June 1, 02:33 PM • 111709 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174352 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196666 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

June 1, 11:01 AM • 115482 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250718 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182322 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123672 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Rotations are expected in the Polish government after the presidential elections, in particular, the ministers of justice, health care and infrastructure will be replaced. Adam Bodnar may lose his position in the near future.

After the presidential elections in Poland, rotations in the Government are planned. In particular, the ministers of justice, health and infrastructure will be changed. This is reported by Newsweek Polska with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the possibility of government reconstruction is being considered in the context of the low rating of some ministers.

Among the likely candidates for resignation is Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar. A decision on him may be made soon after June 9.

Bodnar is a weak link

– said a source in the ruling coalition of Poland.

The dismissal of Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar, the publication writes, may become a "quick and painful operation".

This is our biggest problem, – we hear from the government, – there is no chance to reform the justice system in the form that Bodnar worked on. I respect Bodnar very much, but now it may turn out that he will fly first. Simply put, we need someone bigger now 

– explained the Newsweek Polska source.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the minister has strong support among lawyers, but his position in the government has been shaken due to a lack of clear communication with the public and a number of unpopular management decisions.

Also among the potential changes is a personnel update in the Ministries of Health and Infrastructure. At the same time, it is emphasized that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is not in a hurry with decisions, but plans to "calmly and deliberately" assess the effectiveness of each minister.

Polish Minister: Hungary will not be able to return to EU norms under Orban18.12.24, 17:46 • 19301 view

Let us remind you

The National Electoral Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Navrotskyi in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Tszaskowski by less than one percent.

Andrey Kulik

