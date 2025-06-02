In Poland, personnel changes are being prepared in the government after the presidential elections - Newsweek Polska

After the presidential elections in Poland, rotations in the Government are planned. In particular, the ministers of justice, health and infrastructure will be changed. This is reported by Newsweek Polska with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

According to the publication, the possibility of government reconstruction is being considered in the context of the low rating of some ministers.

Among the likely candidates for resignation is Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar. A decision on him may be made soon after June 9.

Bodnar is a weak link – said a source in the ruling coalition of Poland.

The dismissal of Minister of Justice Adam Bodnar, the publication writes, may become a "quick and painful operation".

This is our biggest problem, – we hear from the government, – there is no chance to reform the justice system in the form that Bodnar worked on. I respect Bodnar very much, but now it may turn out that he will fly first. Simply put, we need someone bigger now – explained the Newsweek Polska source.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the minister has strong support among lawyers, but his position in the government has been shaken due to a lack of clear communication with the public and a number of unpopular management decisions.

Also among the potential changes is a personnel update in the Ministries of Health and Infrastructure. At the same time, it is emphasized that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is not in a hurry with decisions, but plans to "calmly and deliberately" assess the effectiveness of each minister.

The National Electoral Commission of Poland announced the victory of Karol Navrotskyi in the presidential elections. He received the support of 51% of voters, ahead of the mayor of Warsaw Rafal Tszaskowski by less than one percent.