In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16097 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 51068 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 40412 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 206097 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186506 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175252 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220660 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249146 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154948 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371599 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Massive turtle meat poisoning in Zanzibar: eight dead, 78 hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35707 views

Eight children died and 78 people were hospitalized after eating poisonous sea turtle meat on Panza Island in the South Pemba region of Zanzibar.

Massive turtle meat poisoning in Zanzibar: eight dead, 78 hospitalized

Eight children died and 78 people were hospitalized after eating a sea turtle on Panza Island. This is the Southern Pemba region of Zanzibar. Local journalists write about it , UNN reports.

We brought 86 people to Abdullah Mzee Mkoani Hospital, eight of whom were children who had already died. The rest are in stable condition. We are awaiting laboratory results to confirm the source of the incident.

- said Panza district manager Haji Ali Shaali.

Details

District doctor Haji Bakari said yesterday that the incident occurred on the island on March 5. Eighty-six patients were taken to the hospital with suspected poisoning, eight of whom have already died.

According to the doctor, at first the patients did not want to explain what was causing their illness. Therefore, the doctors took test samples and sent them to the laboratory for further investigation to determine the cause of the problem.

Dr. Haji noted that  deaths due to the consumption of turtle meat in Zanzibar have been recorded before. In 2021, seven people were hospitalized with similar symptoms and died, including a three-year-old child.

An outbreak of intestinal infection in Khmelnytsky region: 12 people who tasted Caesar's became ill28.02.24, 20:11 • 25728 views

Despite the fact that turtle meat is considered a delicacy among the inhabitants of the islands and coastal areas of Tanzania, the authorities have banned its consumption due to the risk of toxicity.

16.09.23, 13:57 • 273050 views

For reference

Chelonitoxicity, a type of food poisoning, can make turtle meat toxic. It is believed that this is due to the poisonous algae that turtles eat.

Studies show that this poisoning can have severe consequences for children and the elderly. While healthy adults may not be affected.

Fatalities related to the consumption of turtle meat have been reported in other parts of the world, including Madagascar. There, 19 people died, including nine children. Similar incidents have also occurred in Indonesia, Micronesia, and the Indian Ocean islands in India.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

HealthNews of the World
Tanzania
Indonesia
India
Indian Ocean
