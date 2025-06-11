$41.560.06
Publications
Exclusives
Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Elon Musk has expressed regret over his posts about Donald Trump that fueled their feud. The dispute resulted in Musk losing $34 billion in wealth.

Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts about Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said he regrets some of his posts on social network X about US President Donald Trump, but did not specify which ones he meant, UNN reports.

"I regret some of my posts about the president.

Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in X.

Musk hints at reconciliation with Trump, responding with a heart emoji to the US President's address

Context

The conflict between Trump and Musk began last week.

 Donald Trump said he was disappointed with Elon Musk after his criticism of the tax bill. Musk replied that he had not been shown the document and called for the removal of unnecessary clauses.  Later, the confrontation continued.

Donald Trump said that billionaire Elon Musk had gone mad and took away his mandate that forced everyone to buy his "unnecessary" electric cars. Musk responded that Trump was lying, noting that "it's sad," and launched a vote on creating a new party.

Musk also supported the idea of Trump's impeachment.

In addition, Elon Musk accused Donald Trump of being involved in the "Epstein files", saying that this is the reason for their non-disclosure. Earlier, part of the documents in the Epstein case were declassified.

Elon Musk stated that without his support, Trump would have lost the election. According to the commission, Musk spent more than $290 million on the 2024 election.

As a result, Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was the threat of cancellation of government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.

Donald Trump, amid the dispute with Musk, stated that he was considering selling his own Tesla, which he bought to support Elon.

Bloomberg reported that Musk's dispute with Trump threatens the American billionaire's business. Falling Tesla sales, SpaceX problems and the X crisis are casting doubt on the future of Musk's empire.

Trump accuses Elon Musk of using drugs, including ketamine, because of his "crazy" behavior. Although Musk admitted to using ketamine, he denies being addicted.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
SpaceX
Bloomberg L.P.
NASA
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
$
