Musk hints at reconciliation with Trump, responding with a heart emoji to the US President's address

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM
"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM
Musk hints at reconciliation with Trump, responding with a heart emoji to the US President's address

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

Relations between Musk and Trump have warmed. Musk responded to Trump's address, which was published by a conservative influencer, with a heart emoji.

Musk hints at reconciliation with Trump, responding with a heart emoji to the US President's address

The Republican president's relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO has taken on a softer tone on Monday, as Musk responded to a clip of Trump on the X platform.

This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump said the following about his relationship with Elon Musk in a statement released by conservative influencer ALX on Monday:

We had a wonderful relationship and I wish him all the best - really, the very best

The American billionaire responded to the US President's post with a heart emoji on Monday evening.

The public feud between Musk and Trump appears to be waning, according to media company Fox, as Musk has reportedly supported Trump in fighting the anti-ice riots in Los Angeles.

Governor Gavin Newsom and "Mayor" Bass should apologise to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely terrible job they have done, and this now includes the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. .. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurgents

- Trump said late Sunday in a message shared by Musk.

Recall

Musk's feud with Trump threatens the American billionaire's business. Declining Tesla sales, SpaceX problems and the X crisis are casting doubt on the future of Musk's empire.

Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk of consequences if he funds the Democratic Party.

UNN reported that a shaky detente in the social media standoff between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk remains after a phone call between representatives of both sides.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
Democratic Party (United States)
SpaceX
Fox News
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Tesla
