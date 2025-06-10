Musk hints at reconciliation with Trump, responding with a heart emoji to the US President's address

The Republican president's relationship with Tesla and SpaceX CEO has taken on a softer tone on Monday, as Musk responded to a clip of Trump on the X platform.

This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump said the following about his relationship with Elon Musk in a statement released by conservative influencer ALX on Monday:

We had a wonderful relationship and I wish him all the best - really, the very best

The American billionaire responded to the US President's post with a heart emoji on Monday evening.

The public feud between Musk and Trump appears to be waning, according to media company Fox, as Musk has reportedly supported Trump in fighting the anti-ice riots in Los Angeles.

Governor Gavin Newsom and "Mayor" Bass should apologise to the people of Los Angeles for the absolutely terrible job they have done, and this now includes the ongoing riots in Los Angeles. .. These are not protesters, they are troublemakers and insurgents - Trump said late Sunday in a message shared by Musk.

Recall

Musk's feud with Trump threatens the American billionaire's business. Declining Tesla sales, SpaceX problems and the X crisis are casting doubt on the future of Musk's empire.

Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk of consequences if he funds the Democratic Party.

UNN reported that a shaky detente in the social media standoff between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk remains after a phone call between representatives of both sides.