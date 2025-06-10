$41.490.09
Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7124 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 60797 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 153658 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 113106 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 107913 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 196012 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65306 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 53898 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178677 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100787 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Publications
Exclusives
Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

Kyiv • UNN

530 views

 • 530 views

The full "Strawberry Moon" will appear at its southernmost point, which hasn't happened in almost 20 years. The next time this happens will be in 2043, and the phenomenon can be observed at night.

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

The full "Strawberry Moon" is preparing to illuminate the sky at the southernmost point - this has not been observed for almost 20 years. The next time will be in 2043.

UNN reports with reference to BBC Weather and Ansa.

UNN reports with reference to BBC Weather and Ansa.

Details

In the coming night, you will be able to see the "Strawberry" full moon in the sky - it will "sit" very low in the southern sky, which will make it appear much larger than usual. This is a recurring event that occurs every 18.6 years, during which our satellite rises and sets in extreme positions much further north or south than usual.

Although the exact moment of the full moon occurs during the day, this phenomenon can be observed the night before and after, as the moon does not set until about 5 a.m. and reappears on the horizon at 10:30 p.m.

Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter13.05.25, 17:55 • 3569 views

We will have to wait until 2043 for the next lunar calendar.

Reference

The full Moon in June is usually the lowest hanging in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. But it is at this time that you can observe the effects of the "Great Lunar Stop", which took place earlier this year - when the Moon reaches the extreme points of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting in the northernmost and southernmost points on the horizon.

The Moon also coincides with the full "Strawberry" Moon, a nickname that comes from the American tradition due to the harvest that was harvested during this period. Enthusiasts will be able to follow the event live on the Virtual Telescope Project website, starting at 21:30 on June 11, Ansa reports.

Let us remind you

UNN reported: the full Moon on April 12 met with Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo.

Total lunar eclipse will coincide with the March "Worm Moon": NASA explained what to expect06.03.25, 11:53 • 25601 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment
