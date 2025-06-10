Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

The full "Strawberry Moon" is preparing to illuminate the sky at the southernmost point - this has not been observed for almost 20 years. The next time will be in 2043.



In the coming night, you will be able to see the "Strawberry" full moon in the sky - it will "sit" very low in the southern sky, which will make it appear much larger than usual. This is a recurring event that occurs every 18.6 years, during which our satellite rises and sets in extreme positions much further north or south than usual.

Although the exact moment of the full moon occurs during the day, this phenomenon can be observed the night before and after, as the moon does not set until about 5 a.m. and reappears on the horizon at 10:30 p.m.

We will have to wait until 2043 for the next lunar calendar.

The full Moon in June is usually the lowest hanging in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. But it is at this time that you can observe the effects of the "Great Lunar Stop", which took place earlier this year - when the Moon reaches the extreme points of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting in the northernmost and southernmost points on the horizon.

The Moon also coincides with the full "Strawberry" Moon, a nickname that comes from the American tradition due to the harvest that was harvested during this period. Enthusiasts will be able to follow the event live on the Virtual Telescope Project website, starting at 21:30 on June 11, Ansa reports.

