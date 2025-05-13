Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter

$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15801 views

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39036 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40380 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91811 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55069 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115654 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117295 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87855 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64756 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8778 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139412 views
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56537 views
Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

Scientists have obtained an enlarged image of Jupiter's poles with an aurora that is 100 times brighter than Earth's. The planet's magnetic field captures particles from the satellite Io and the solar wind.

Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter

Astronomers at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, which operates the Webb and Hubble telescopes, have obtained a maximum magnified image of Jupiter's poles and showed spectacular auroras of the gas giant planet. Scientists assure that they are 100 times brighter than the aurora borealis on Earth. This is reported by Mashable, reports UNN.

Details

These alien light shows are not only gigantic, compared to those that people are used to seeing in the sky above Earth, but also fed from an additional source. Jupiter's strong magnetic field captures charged particles from its immediate cosmic environment.

This means that it not only captures solar wind from the Sun to create these light shows, but also particles ejected from the neighboring moon Io, one of Jupiter's 97 moons and the most volcanic world in the Solar System.

For a detailed observation of the aurora borealis on Jupiter, we used the Webb Space Telescope, a partnership of NASA and its European and Canadian colleagues. What we found was a cause-and-effect puzzle. When we zoomed in on the image with the Hubble Telescope, which can detect ultraviolet light, we thought we would find signs of incoming electrons bombarding the upper atmosphere of Jupiter.

- said the leading researcher from the University of Leicester in Great Britain Jonathan Nichols.

But what they recorded turned out to be an incredibly bright "afterglow" without manifestations of the "initial solar wind attack."

The Webb Telescope recorded for the first time a star that "swallows" a planet: an unexpected finale14.04.25, 21:47 • 10312 views

For three decades, scientists have been meticulously studying the interaction of Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus with space, observing the light emitted by charged molecules in the upper layers of their atmospheres. Recently, astronomers were even able to see the strange auroras of Neptune. These studies help scientists understand what is happening high above the planet's surface and deep within its magnetic field.

Recall

Earlier, the Webb Telescope was able to capture for the first time Neptune's auroras in stunning infrared detail. The activity of the auroras is located in the mid-latitudes of the planet, not at the poles.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the WorldTechnologies
James Webb Space Telescope
NASA
