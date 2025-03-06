Total lunar eclipse will coincide with the March "Worm Moon": NASA explained what to expect
Kyiv • UNN
The total lunar eclipse will occur during the March full moon, known as the "Worm Moon." The eclipse will last for 65 minutes, giving the Moon a reddish-brown hue visible from Earth.
A total lunar eclipse will occur during the March full moon, known as the "Worm Moon." The total eclipse will last about 65 minutes, giving the Moon a reddish-brown hue, NASA reports, writes UNN.
Details
The next full moon is called the Worm Moon. Additionally, a total lunar eclipse will take place during this full moon. The Moon will be full early in the morning on Friday, March 14, at 2:55 AM EDT (9:55 AM Kyiv time), but it will appear full for about three days during this time, from Wednesday evening to Saturday morning.
When the Moon passes opposite the Sun, it will move through the Earth's shadow, creating a total lunar eclipse. The Moon will begin to enter the partial shadow on Thursday evening at 11:57 PM EDT (6:57 AM Friday Kyiv time), but the gradual darkening of the Moon will not be noticeable until it starts to enter the full shadow on Friday at 1:09 AM EDT (8:09 AM Kyiv time). The round shadow of the Earth will gradually shift across the surface of the Moon (from the lower left corner to the upper right) until the Moon is completely shaded, starting at 2:26 AM EDT (9:26 AM Kyiv time). The period of full shadow, or total eclipse, will last about 65 minutes, reaching maximum eclipse at 2:59 AM EDT (9:59 AM Kyiv time) and ending at 3:31 AM EDT (10:31 AM Kyiv time). Although the Moon will be in full shadow, it will still be visible. The glow of all sunrises and sunsets on Earth will give the Moon a reddish-brown hue, sometimes referred to as the "Blood Moon" - although this name is also used for one of the full moons in early autumn. From 3:31 AM EDT (10:31 AM Kyiv time) to 4:48 AM EDT (11:48 AM Kyiv time), the Moon will exit the Earth's full shadow. The Moon should be fully visible again at 6:00 AM EDT (1:00 PM Kyiv time), concluding this eclipse.
The Maine Farmers' Almanac began publishing Native American names for full moons in the 1930s, and these names are now widely known and used. According to this almanac, tribes in the northeastern United States referred to the full moon in March as Crow, Crust, Sap, Sugar, or Worm Moon.
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus01.03.2025, 15:58 • 144290 views