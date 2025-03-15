How to properly plant a fruit garden: tips

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

How to properly plant a fruit garden: tips

Tips for beginners: choosing unpretentious crops, taking into account climate, soil, neighborhood. Proper preparation of the site, zoning and planning of plantings for a bountiful harvest.

How to properly plant a fruit garden: tips

In order for the orchard of fruit trees and berry bushes to yield the maximum possible harvest, it must be laid out appropriately. The Association of Gardeners, Winegrowers and Winemakers of Ukraine provided advice on how to properly plant a garden to take into account all the subtleties of growing garden crops, reports UNN.

What crops are suitable for beginners?

The first thing a novice gardener needs to determine is which trees and shrubs to plant in the garden. It is necessary to know that here you need not only to decide on the type of plants, but also to find out whether their neighborhood is permissible.  The thing is that some varieties of both fruit trees and berry bushes cannot grow in close proximity to each other. This is due to the fact that plants will compete for access to nutrients in the soil. As a result, the stronger species will survive, and the weaker one will slowly dry out and soon die.

Another important point when choosing what to grow in the garden is the complexity of caring for a particular crop. Today, breeders have bred many different varieties of trees and shrubs. However, only some of them are considered unpretentious to growing conditions and care.

A novice gardener, in order to provide himself with a plentiful and tasty harvest in the future, should choose plants for planting according to the following criteria:

  • climatic conditions in which the variety should be grown. The choice depends on the weather conditions characteristic of the region of cultivation;
    • yield. This parameter should not be lower than the average level;
      • care requirements. Naturally, a novice gardener should focus on those crops that require minimal care and do not include complex agricultural procedures;
        • frost and cold resistance. The higher these indicators, the less trouble there will be with plants when preparing them for winter;
          • fruit ripening period. It is better to give preference to early and mid-early species that bear fruit long before the appearance of autumn frosts. This will allow a newcomer to harvest the crop without losses.

            When choosing, you also need to evaluate the characteristics of the soil so that the planted seedlings do not experience a lack of nutrients. It is worth noting that in order to obtain a harvest during the season, it is necessary to plant several varieties of the same species (for example, apple or pear). Moreover, take varieties with different ripening periods of fruits.

            Most often, beginners grow apples, pears, plums and cherries. From shrubs, it is worth choosing gooseberries, any varieties of currants, raspberries and blackberries.

            Selection and preparation of the place

            In order to plant trees, shrubs and vegetable crops on your site, it is necessary to prepare a "planting site" for them in advance. First, the land should be cleared of wild shrubs, plant residues and stumps, as well as stones and other debris. After that, the soil is plowed and dug up.

            Then the area is watered to provoke the appearance of weeds. Then they are destroyed and the land is leveled. At the same time, fertilizers are applied to the soil to improve its performance. The soil can be sent for analysis to accurately determine its condition. This will help to find out what fertilizers need to be applied.

            Drawing up a placement plan

            In order to properly organize your garden, you need to zone it and determine the place of growing fruit trees, berry bushes and vegetable crops.

            The layout of the garden for fruit trees is also drawn on a piece of paper. About 4 square meters must be allocated for each crop under one tree. You can't thicken the plantings. The distance between plants should be 4-4.5 m, and between rows - 2.5-3 m. But if columnar varieties are grown, then the distance can be reduced.

            To obtain a harvest in the amount for one average family, it is necessary to plant approximately 1-2 trees of each variety. In this case, early, middle and late varieties should be planted in order to harvest during most of the season. Preference should be given to zoned species.

            Berry planting planning

            When forming a berry garden, the characteristics of cultivated crops should be taken into account. Here it is important to determine the neighbors. For example, black currants and gooseberries, like sea buckthorn and viburnum, should not grow in close proximity to each other. Such species should be grown separately.

            Some gardeners prefer to plant berry bushes along the border of their plot. This format allows you to free up the internal space of the garden for other zones (for example, recreation) or vegetable crops. However, this placement option is possible only in the absence of a green fence on the site.

            It is important to correctly determine the density of plantings. This parameter is selected for each variety and depends on the growth rate of plants. For example, raspberries are planted in dense rows with a distance of 1-1.5 m. 0.5 m of free space is maintained between the bushes.

            What trees are prohibited from planting in the forests of Ukraine

            The Ministry of Environmental Protection has approved the list of alien tree species prohibited for reproduction in forests.

            The List includes 13 species: ailanthus, Manchurian aralia, dwarf elm, prickly gledicia, black walnut, red oak, western carcass, ash-leaved maple, narrow-leaved olive, paulownia (species and hybrids), common robinia, late bird cherry, Pennsylvania ash.

            Alien tree species are capable of changing or destroying entire ecosystems. Lacking natural enemies in new territories, invasive species rapidly multiply, seize space and displace native species from natural landscapes.

            Anna Murashko

            Anna Murashko

