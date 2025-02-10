ukenru
Preparing for the season: when to sow seeds for a better harvest

Preparing for the season: when to sow seeds for a better harvest

Kyiv  •  UNN

A detailed overview of seed germination and seedling development for 10 popular garden crops. From the fastest cucumbers to the slowest celery and parsley, everything you need to plan your sowing.

The period has begun when gardeners start planning what to plant on their plots. But in order to get a good harvest, it is important not only to choose the right crops, but also to know how long it takes for seeds to germinate and seedlings to develop. 

UNN has gathered for you all about the timing of seed germination for popular crops, which will help you plan your sowing properly.

Pepper - germinates within 7-14 days, and seedlings will be ready in 65-75 days.

Eggplant - germination time 10-12 days, seedlings in 50-60 days.

Celery and parsley - germinate in 12-18 days, seedlings ripen in 75-85 days.

Strawberries - seeds germinate in 14 days, seedlings are ready in 45-60 days.

Tomatoes - germinates in 4-6 days, and seedlings will be ready for planting in 45-60 days.

Image

White cabbage - germinates in 4-6 days, and seedlings will be ready for planting in 45-50 days.

Lettuce - germinates quickly in 3-5 days, seedlings ripen in 35-45 days.

Cucumber - first sprouts appear in 2-4 days, seedlings are ready in 25-30 days.

Onions from seeds - germinate in 7-10 days, seedlings in 45-60 days.

Zucchini - germinates in 3-5 days, ready for planting in 25-30 days.

Timely seed preparation will not only allow you to meet the optimal planting dates, but also to get healthier and stronger seedlings.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Agronomy newsLife hack

