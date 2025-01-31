Sowing calendar for February 2025: when to plant and when to wait

Are you planning to plant or care for your garden in February? UNN has compiled a lunar calendar for you that will tell you the best days to plant vegetables, herbs, fruit trees and ornamental plants, as well as when to refrain from gardening.

In February 2025, the favorable days for sowing and planting vegetable crops will be February 1, 4, 5, 8-10, 15-24, while February 12, 25-28 are considered unfavorable for any gardening work.

Root vegetables

- Potatoes, Jerusalem artichoke: 16-20, 23, 24

- Carrots, beets, parsnips: 16-20, 23, 24

- Batat: 1, 4, 5, 13, 14, 18-20, 23, 24

- Radish, radish, turnip: 1-5, 9, 10, 16-20, 23, 24

- Celery, parsley (root): 16-24

Onion crops

- Onions: 16-20, 23, 24

- Onions for greens, chives: 1-3, 9, 10, 16-24

- Garlic: 4, 5, 16-24

- Leek: 4, 5, 16-24

Vegetables

- Tomatoes, physalis: 4, 5, 9, 10, 18-20, 23, 24

- Peppers, eggplants: 4, 5, 9, 10, 18-20, 23, 24

- Cucumbers: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 18-20, 23, 24

- Broccoli, cauliflower: 4, 5, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

- Cabbage (medium and late): 4, 5, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

- Early cabbage, kale, kale, kale: 1-5, 9, 10, 16-20, 23, 24

- Petiolate celery: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 23, 24

- Zucchini, squash: 1-5, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24

- Pumpkin: 9, 10, 23, 24

- Melons and gourds: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 18-20, 23, 24

- Pulses (beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas): 4-8, 16, 17, 23, 24

Greens and herbs

- Salads, chicory: 1-5, 9, 10, 16-24

- Spinach: 2-5, 9, 10, 16-24

- Arugula, watercress, leaf mustard: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 16-24

- Chard, sorrel: 4, 5, 9, 10, 16-22

- Dill, parsley, cilantro: 1-5, 9, 10, 16-24

- Basil, oregano, rosemary: 4, 5, 9, 10, 16-22

- Medicinal and tea crops: 4, 5, 9, 10, 13-17

- Microgreens: 1-5, 9, 10, 16-24

Berry and fruit garden

- Strawberries, strawberries: 4-8, 9, 10, 18-20, 23, 24

- Apple tree: 4, 5, 21-24

- Pear, quince: 4, 5, 16-20, 23, 24

- Apricot, cherry, plum, peach: 4, 5, 16-24

- Cherry: 4, 5, 11

- Grapes: 18-24

Ornamental plants

- Annuals: 4, 5, 9, 10, 13-17, 23, 24

- Conifers: 13-15, 21, 22

- Green manure: 2-5, 9, 10, 13-15, 21, 22

Moon phases in February 2025

- The full moon: February 12

- New Moon: February 28

- The first quarter: February 5

- The last quarter: February 20

The best days for gardening in February

- Seed germination: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 16-20, 23, 24

- Watering: 1, 9, 10, 18-20

- Pruning and shaping: 6-8, 14, 18-26

- Vaccinations and eyeglasses: 1, 4, 5, 9, 10, 23, 24, 27, 28

- Pest and disease control: 1, 6-8, 12-15, 25-28.