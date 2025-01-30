Subsidy for firewood and coal: who can get it and how to apply

The government has introduced a subsidy that compensates for the cost of solid fuel, with a maximum amount of UAH 21,000 per year. Assistance will be assigned automatically to those who already have subsidies or benefits, while others will be able to apply through the Pension Fund, ASCs or online services. This is stated on the Government portal, reports UNN.



How much can I get?

The amount of the subsidy depends on the type of fuel and the family's income.

In particular, you can get:

- up to 7.41 tons of firewood or 2.23 tons of coal.

The maximum amount of assistance per year can reach UAH 21 thousand.

Who is eligible for assistance?

The subsidy is provided for families who:

- use wood or coal for heating;

- already receive subsidies or benefits for housing and communal services;

- need additional financial support for the heating season.

How to get a subsidy?

If your family already receives a housing subsidy or has benefits, you do not need to apply again - the assistance will be granted automatically.

If you have not received a solid fuel subsidy before, you need to apply. This can be done:

- Offline - by applying to the territorial bodies of the Pension Fund or executive bodies of local councils (village, town, city), as well as to the ASC.

- Online - through the web portal or mobile application of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Diia portal or the official website of the Ministry of Social Policy.

What documents are required?

To apply for a subsidy, you need to prepare:

- the applicant's passport or ID card;

- identification code;

- a certificate of family composition;

- a certificate of income for all family members for the last six months;

- a document confirming the right of ownership or lease of housing;

- receipts for utility bills.

Recall

You can receive the subsidy for rent and the subsidy for utilities simultaneously.

