Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study
Kyiv • UNN
Kim Kardashian celebrated the completion of her six-year law studies. Her family and friends organized a graduation ceremony for her, bringing her closer to her dream of practicing law in California.
Reality TV star, model and socialite Kim Kardashian celebrated the completion of her six-year law degree. The graduation ceremony was organized for her by her family and friends. From now on, Kim is one step closer to her dream - to practice law in California. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.
Details
Kim Kardashian has officially completed her six-year journey to obtaining a law degree. The graduation ceremony, organized by her family and friends, was a complete surprise for the star.
It is reported that Kim was invited to a "regular family brunch", and then her loved ones surprised her.
"They are all excited and proud of her and wanted to surprise her to celebrate this achievement. Her legal mentors are also surprising her and she has no idea they will be there," an insider said.
"You have all been on this journey with me," Kardashian told guests during the private ceremony, which she later posted on Instagram.
According to Kim's mentors, she started studying with enthusiasm.
"Six years ago, Kim Kardashian came to this program with only a burning desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no shortcuts, just determination," one of the teachers emphasized.
According to the publication, the star spent 5,184 hours studying, combining it with raising four children, running a business and filming a show.
"18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six consecutive years," Kardashian herself emphasized.
The graduation ceremony was not without emotions: Kim hugged her mentors, showed off her diploma to the camera and admired her children following her style - son Psalm was dressed in a brown suit and tie, similar to those worn by his late grandfather, lawyer Robert Kardashian Sr. And daughter Chicago was dressed in a business suit inspired by her mother's image from Harvard.
Addition
Kardashian began her journey to a law degree in 2019. She herself admitted that she failed the entrance exam three times before passing it in 2021. Now, after successfully passing the professional responsibility exam, she is able to prepare for the final step - the California bar exam.
"I hope to one day open a successful law firm," Kim shared her ambitions in an interview with Vogue Hong Kong.
