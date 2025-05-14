Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Kim Kardashian sent a scathing message to the robbers who stole $10 million worth of jewelry from her. The star dressed for a hearing in a Paris court in a John Galliano blazer dress and a $3 million diamond necklace.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to the publication, the luxurious diamond necklace is from Samer Halimeh New York and costs at least $3 million. Made of 18-carat white gold, this necklace is encrusted with a total of 80 diamonds, including a central pear-shaped stone weighing 10.13 carats.

The total weight of the necklace is a staggering 52.17 carats.

In addition, the star complemented the look with a sparkling bracelet, ring and several diamond earrings, including a Briony Raymond cuff earring worth $8,100.

For her appearance in court, the American model and TV presenter chose a bold vintage John Galliano blazer dress with open shoulders, Alaïa sunglasses and Saint Lauren heels. She styled her hair in a neat hairstyle that looked restrained and elegant.

The star's mother, Kris Jenner, accompanied her daughter in a plaid blazer and black trousers.

Recall

In 2016, Kim was attacked at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in the center of Paris. The attackers, posing as police officers, tied up the concierge, broke into Kardashian's apartment and, threatening her with a gun, stole jewelry.

Most of the defendants were arrested three months after the robbery, but the trial was complicated by delays.

Earlier, UNN wrote that American model and TV presenter Kim Kardashian will testify in a Paris court as a key witness in the case of the theft of jewelry, which occurred in 2016.