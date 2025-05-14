Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

$41.500.04
Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media
02:42 PM • 198 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 13904 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:50 PM • 13192 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

01:18 PM • 13631 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

12:09 PM • 42302 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 07:33 AM • 44695 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

May 14, 07:17 AM • 68082 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 60912 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 66562 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 152378 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 76091 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33361 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79111 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64813 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60639 views
Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

01:55 PM • 13904 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 42302 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 60692 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 64867 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

May 14, 08:02 AM • 79163 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

02:08 PM • 4024 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 17151 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 22186 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 33398 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 58864 views
Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2944 views

Kim Kardashian attended court in Paris wearing a $3 million diamond necklace to testify in the 2016 robbery case. Back then, she had $10 million worth of jewelry stolen.

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

Kim Kardashian sent a scathing message to the robbers who stole $10 million worth of jewelry from her. The star dressed for a hearing in a Paris court in a John Galliano blazer dress and a $3 million diamond necklace.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to the publication, the luxurious diamond necklace is from Samer Halimeh New York and costs at least $3 million. Made of 18-carat white gold, this necklace is encrusted with a total of 80 diamonds, including a central pear-shaped stone weighing 10.13 carats.

The total weight of the necklace is a staggering 52.17 carats.

In addition, the star complemented the look with a sparkling bracelet, ring and several diamond earrings, including a Briony Raymond cuff earring worth $8,100.

For her appearance in court, the American model and TV presenter chose a bold vintage John Galliano blazer dress with open shoulders, Alaïa sunglasses and Saint Lauren heels. She styled her hair in a neat hairstyle that looked restrained and elegant.

The star's mother, Kris Jenner, accompanied her daughter in a plaid blazer and black trousers.

Recall

In 2016, Kim was attacked at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in the center of Paris. The attackers, posing as police officers, tied up the concierge, broke into Kardashian's apartment and, threatening her with a gun, stole jewelry.

Most of the defendants were arrested three months after the robbery, but the trial was complicated by delays.

Earlier, UNN wrote that American model and TV presenter Kim Kardashian will testify in a Paris court as a key witness in the case of the theft of jewelry, which occurred in 2016.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

