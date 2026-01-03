Technical malfunction at a nuclear power plant in Finland: what is known

In Finland, on January 2, the Olkiluoto NPP reactor stopped due to a technical malfunction. Yle reports this, UNN informs.

It is noted that the northern network of the supplier warned about "unplanned unavailability" of capacities due to a technical malfunction on the so-called "nuclear island"

During the software update of the reactor power control system on one of the three units of the large nuclear power plant, a problem occurred - the publication states.

It is noted that on the OL2 reactor, which has been operating since 1982, the malfunction automatically caused its emergency shutdown. However, the incident did not affect nuclear safety - the OL1 and OL3 power units of the plant are operating normally.

Recall

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced the strengthening of critical infrastructure after damage to underwater cables between Estonia and Finland.

Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia