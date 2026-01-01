Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia

Finnish police have detained a cargo ship en route from Russia's St. Petersburg to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Finnish police have detained a ship sailing from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater telecommunications cable running from Helsinki to Estonia through the Gulf of Finland, where a number of similar incidents have occurred in recent years. The detained cargo ship "Fitburg" was en route from the Russian port of St. Petersburg to Israel at the time of the incident. - the publication writes.

As Helsinki Police Chief Jari Lyukku stated: "At the moment, we suspect a serious violation of telecommunications, as well as serious sabotage and an attempt at serious sabotage."

According to investigators, the 14 crew members of the "Fitburg" were from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, and all of them were detained by the Finnish police. The ship sailed under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to LSEG data, the ship is owned by Fitburg Shipping Company Ltd and managed by Albros Shipping and Trading Ltd.

In the Gulf of Finland, damage to an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was recorded. The Finnish police are investigating the incident in cooperation with other authorities.