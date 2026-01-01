$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 4314 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 6756 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 6794 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 77903 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 95529 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 37704 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37466 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33156 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27057 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Finnish police detained the cargo ship "Fitburg", which was en route from St. Petersburg to Israel. It is suspected of sabotaging an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Estonia.

Finland detained a vessel from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia

Finnish police have detained a cargo ship en route from Russia's St. Petersburg to Israel on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Finnish police have detained a ship sailing from Russia on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater telecommunications cable running from Helsinki to Estonia through the Gulf of Finland, where a number of similar incidents have occurred in recent years. The detained cargo ship "Fitburg" was en route from the Russian port of St. Petersburg to Israel at the time of the incident.

- the publication writes.

As Helsinki Police Chief Jari Lyukku stated: "At the moment, we suspect a serious violation of telecommunications, as well as serious sabotage and an attempt at serious sabotage."

According to investigators, the 14 crew members of the "Fitburg" were from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, and all of them were detained by the Finnish police. The ship sailed under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to LSEG data, the ship is owned by Fitburg Shipping Company Ltd and managed by Albros Shipping and Trading Ltd.

Recall

In the Gulf of Finland, damage to an underwater telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was recorded. The Finnish police are investigating the incident in cooperation with other authorities.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Technology
Israel
Helsinki
Reuters
Azerbaijan
Finland
Tallinn
Estonia
Kazakhstan
Georgia