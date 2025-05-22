In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
In the Darnytskyi district, fragments of an enemy UAV fell on the territory of a school. The head of the KMVA reported that there were no casualties or fires.
In Kyiv, as a result of an attack by Russian troops with drones, debris fell on the territory of the school, the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.
The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell on the territory of a school in the Darnytskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties or fire
Prior to that, Tkachenko warned that enemy UAVs were approaching Kyiv and that air defense might be working.
