Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy drones have been spotted in the Kyiv region. Air defense forces are actively working in the region.
Air defense is working in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported, UNN writes.
Kyiv region! Movement of enemy UAVs recorded! Air defense forces are working in the region
Air raid alert in Kyiv, Kyiv region and a number of regions.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shortly before 8 o'clock warned about UAVs over the capital and urged Kyiv to remain in shelters. Also, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, enemy drones were recorded:
- Cherkasy region: UAVs heading for Kaniv and Drabiv;
- Poltava region: UAVs in the direction of Globino, Mirgorod;
- Chernihiv region: UAVs past Desna heading for Kyiv region.
