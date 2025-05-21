A whole family was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack: details from OVA

In the Kyiv region, a family from the Boryspil district was injured as a result of an enemy UAV attack. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that a 17-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and their 42-year-old mother have an acute reaction to stress.

The 13-year-old son has a cut wound on his foot. The 30-year-old man has a cut wound on his eyebrow arch. All necessary medical assistance is provided. Preliminary without hospitalization - the statement reads.

The RMA clarified that the fall of debris from a downed target damaged a private house where the victims were located. Windows were broken and the roof was damaged in the building.

"Also, as a result of the enemy attack, a non-residential building, a car, warehouses and outbuildings were damaged," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration added.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, May 21, the enemy launched a massive strike on Sumy. As a result of the attack, enterprises were damaged, and some areas of the city temporarily lost power. One person was injured.

