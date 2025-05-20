In the Sumy region, infrastructure of an enterprise was damaged as a result of an enemy strike on a local community - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Shostka community in the Sumy region. The infrastructure of a local enterprise has been damaged, and an emergency rescue operation is underway.
In the Sumy region, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the Shostka community, damaging the infrastructure of one of the local enterprises, UNN writes with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
The enemy launched a missile strike on the Shostka community. The infrastructure of one of the enterprises was damaged. An emergency rescue operation is underway
It is reported that the consequences of the Russian invaders' strike are being clarified.
Addition
On the morning of May 20, Russian troops attacked Kherson with UAVs, wounding 5 passengers of a minibus. Later, the artillery shelling of the city added 5 more victims, mostly elderly people in their homes.
Russian troops shelled a number of cities in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, one person died, five more were injured, residential buildings and a car were damaged.