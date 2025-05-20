In the Sumy region, infrastructure of an enterprise was damaged as a result of an enemy strike on a local community - RMA

$41.580.08
46.860.41
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 5732 views

02:05 PM • 15067 views

12:52 PM • 43536 views

12:13 PM • 26567 views

11:15 AM • 59418 views

May 20, 07:47 AM • 45328 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156231 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93404 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155485 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110080 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 56098 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 72606 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 55188 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 91234 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 14779 views
02:33 PM • 15919 views

12:52 PM • 43536 views

11:15 AM • 59418 views

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156231 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137109 views
Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92143 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73003 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70100 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 153923 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156475 views
In the Sumy region, infrastructure of an enterprise was damaged as a result of an enemy strike on a local community - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Shostka community in the Sumy region. The infrastructure of a local enterprise has been damaged, and an emergency rescue operation is underway.

In the Sumy region, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the Shostka community, damaging the infrastructure of one of the local enterprises, UNN writes with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The enemy launched a missile strike on the Shostka community. The infrastructure of one of the enterprises was damaged. An emergency rescue operation is underway

- reported in OVA.

It is reported that the consequences of the Russian invaders' strike are being clarified.

Addition

On the morning of May 20, Russian troops attacked Kherson with UAVs, wounding 5 passengers of a minibus. Later, the artillery shelling of the city added 5 more victims, mostly elderly people in their homes.

Russian troops shelled a number of cities in the Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, one person died, five more were injured, residential buildings and a car were damaged.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
Kherson
Brent
$65.13
Bitcoin
$104,537.40
S&P 500
$5,942.09
Tesla
$345.33
Газ TTF
$36.88
Золото
$3,285.41
Ethereum
$2,471.31