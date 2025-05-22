Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded
The Ministry of Energy reported that the situation in the power system is stable, but blackouts are possible in the summer due to Russian strikes. Ukraine's losses amount to 10 GW of generating capacity.
The situation in the energy system is currently stable. The only possible reason for the application of electricity supply restrictions in the summer is Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure. This was reported to UNN journalist in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Current state of the energy system of Ukraine
The Ministry of Energy reports that the situation in the energy system is currently stable.
Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system after previous shelling of energy infrastructure. Restoration works at damaged energy facilities continue. Active preparation of equipment for the next heating season, as well as periods of increased load in the summer, is underway
Potential risks of power outages in the summer
The Ministry of Energy states that the main risk to the stable operation of the energy system in the summer remains the attacks of the Russian Federation.
The main risk for the stable operation of the energy system remains the attacks of Russians, the only possible reason for the application of electricity supply restrictions is Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure. The consequences of Russian energy terror are tangible for our energy system, because there is no energy system in the world that could withstand such unprecedented attacks. Thanks to the efforts of energy workers and the authorities, consumers had and have a stable supply of electricity
It is noted that the schedules of planned repairs are developed in such a way as to minimize the possible shortage of capacity and to be able to cover the needs of consumption.
We calculate in such a way that the peak of consumption, which usually occurs closer to August, takes into account the maximum load, so that the amount of generating capacity is already ready to cover. Moreover, we do not leave our steps in the part of the development of distributed generation
Also, the Ministry stressed that during the period of increased electricity consumption, such as summer, the energy system needs to reduce the load.
We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to stabilize the operation of the energy system
Repair and restoration works in the energy sector in the summer
Preparation for OHP 2025/26 has been ongoing for several months, it started immediately after the completion of the previous heating season, work is on schedule. The Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters coordinates all preparatory work, all planned measures are implemented in full
It is noted that the priority is the restoration of generation, because only in 2024 as a result of Russian energy terror, Ukraine's losses amounted to 10 GW of generating capacity.
The Ministry of Energy has approved schedules for planned repairs at power plants and other facilities, as well as schedules for equipment restoration for 2025. The Ministry of Energy together with the State Energy Supervision Service monitors the strict adherence to the schedules of repair works", - reports the Ministry of Energy.
Damage to energy infrastructure as a result of shelling
On February 26, 2025, the Ministry of Energy reported that in three years of full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian energy sector suffered more than 30 Russian massive attacks.
More than 60 thousand energy facilities were damaged.
2024 was the most difficult. During this period, there were 13 massive attacks, 10 GW were destroyed or damaged.
