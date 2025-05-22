$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11187 views

The Ministry of Energy reported that the situation in the power system is stable, but blackouts are possible in the summer due to Russian strikes. Ukraine's losses amount to 10 GW of generating capacity.

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

The situation in the energy system is currently stable. The only possible reason for the application of electricity supply restrictions in the summer is Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure. This was reported to UNN journalist in the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Current state of the energy system of Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy reports that the situation in the energy system is currently stable.

Necessary measures are being taken to ensure the stable operation of the energy system after previous shelling of energy infrastructure. Restoration works at damaged energy facilities continue. Active preparation of equipment for the next heating season, as well as periods of increased load in the summer, is underway 

- informs the Ministry of Energy.

Potential risks of power outages in the summer

The Ministry of Energy states that the main risk to the stable operation of the energy system in the summer remains the attacks of the Russian Federation.

The main risk for the stable operation of the energy system remains the attacks of Russians, the only possible reason for the application of electricity supply restrictions is Russian strikes on the energy infrastructure. The consequences of Russian energy terror are tangible for our energy system, because there is no energy system in the world that could withstand such unprecedented attacks. Thanks to the efforts of energy workers and the authorities, consumers had and have a stable supply of electricity 

- reported in the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that the schedules of planned repairs are developed in such a way as to minimize the possible shortage of capacity and to be able to cover the needs of consumption.

We calculate in such a way that the peak of consumption, which usually occurs closer to August, takes into account the maximum load, so that the amount of generating capacity is already ready to cover. Moreover, we do not leave our steps in the part of the development of distributed generation 

- stated in the Ministry of Energy.

Also, the Ministry stressed that during the period of increased electricity consumption, such as summer, the energy system needs to reduce the load.

We urge consumers to use electricity rationally, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps to stabilize the operation of the energy system 

- stated in the ministry.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why21.05.25, 12:43 • 186387 views

Repair and restoration works in the energy sector in the summer

Preparation for OHP 2025/26 has been ongoing for several months, it started immediately after the completion of the previous heating season, work is on schedule. The Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters coordinates all preparatory work, all planned measures are implemented in full 

- informs the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that the priority is the restoration of generation, because only in 2024 as a result of Russian energy terror, Ukraine's losses amounted to 10 GW of generating capacity.

The Ministry of Energy has approved schedules for planned repairs at power plants and other facilities, as well as schedules for equipment restoration for 2025. The Ministry of Energy together with the State Energy Supervision Service monitors the strict adherence to the schedules of repair works", - reports the Ministry of Energy.

Construction of a new generation: "Ukrenergo" assessed when to expect the first results09.04.25, 16:39 • 116785 views

Damage to energy infrastructure as a result of shelling

On February 26, 2025, the Ministry of Energy reported that in three years of full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian energy sector suffered more than 30 Russian massive attacks.

More than 60 thousand energy facilities were damaged.

2024 was the most difficult. During this period, there were 13 massive attacks, 10 GW were destroyed or damaged.

russia has changed tactics and is massively attacking Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Galushchenko17.03.25, 16:32 • 40264 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
