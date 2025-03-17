russia has changed tactics and is massively attacking Ukraine's gas infrastructure - Galushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
Herman Galushchenko said that russia has changed its tactics of attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. Now the enemy is focusing on gas infrastructure, gas production and storage.
The Russian Federation has changed its tactics of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, focusing on strikes on gas infrastructure. This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko before the meeting of the Council of Energy Ministers of the European Union in Brussels, reports UNN correspondent.
Details
In particular, Galushchenko reminded that March 22 this year will be exactly one year of continuous Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
They (the attacks - ed.) started on March 22 last year, and all this time - every day, every evening, the energy infrastructure was under constant shelling. If in 2022-2023 the massive shelling was a little more than 100 missiles, drones, etc. So this year, the massive attacks are about 300 drones and missiles at the same time. Last year, we suffered very heavy damage in generation - up to 10 gigawatts of generating capacity was destroyed
According to him, "we managed to repair them, and as a result, this winter we survived another winter war, and with almost no restrictions for our people."
So, we have electricity, we have heat. This year, the Russians' tactics changed due to the expiration of the gas transit agreement. So they massively started attacking gas infrastructure, local gas production, as well as gas storage. So this is, of course, another challenge for us, because in 2023 they also attacked gas infrastructure, but not as massively as now. So, of course, in all these challenges, no country in the world faces such challenges as we do
Let us remind you
The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reported that a kindergarten, a house, a shop and a car were damaged in the region due to the enemy attack. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure, 500 subscribers are without electricity.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that infrastructure was damaged in the region as a result of the Russian Federation's attack, and there are power outages in three districts.