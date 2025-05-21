The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

The next heating season in Ukraine will not be easy. In particular, due to the fact that since the beginning of 2025, the focus of the Russians' attention regarding missile attacks has been focused on gas production facilities, and this is probably the biggest challenge today. This was reported to UNN journalist by Oleksiy Brekht, acting chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

Brekht during the event on the transfer of three autotransformers to the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" said that the next heating season will not be easy.

We have completed and successfully passed the heating season and started preparing for the next heating period. This is an extremely difficult job. Tens of thousands of energy workers are working today to restore the energy infrastructure... The next heating season will not be easy and we must prepare for it - said Brekht.

Brekht explained to the UNN journalist the reasons why the heating season will be difficult.

Since the beginning of this year, the focus of attention regarding missile attacks has been focused on gas production facilities, and this is probably our biggest challenge today, because we need to pump and prepare and provide generation facilities that use natural gas to produce electricity with the appropriate resource - said Brekht.

Addition

In March 2025, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko stated that the Russian Federation has changed its tactics of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, focusing on strikes on gas infrastructure.

In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that this winter the Russians carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure, with losses amounting to almost 50% of total production.

At the end of March, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced that Ukraine is starting preparations for the next heating season.