The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

Overnight, Russians Massively Attacked Sumy with "Shaheds": Consequences of the Strikes

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrenergo reported that the heating season will be difficult, as Russia has focused its attacks on gas production facilities. Losses amounted to almost 50% of all gas production.

The next heating season in Ukraine will not be easy. In particular, due to the fact that since the beginning of 2025, the focus of the Russians' attention regarding missile attacks has been focused on gas production facilities, and this is probably the biggest challenge today. This was reported to UNN journalist by Oleksiy Brekht, acting chairman of the board of Ukrenergo.

Brekht during the event on the transfer of three autotransformers to the National Energy Company "Ukrenergo" said that the next heating season will not be easy.

We have completed and successfully passed the heating season and started preparing for the next heating period. This is an extremely difficult job. Tens of thousands of energy workers are working today to restore the energy infrastructure... The next heating season will not be easy and we must prepare for it

- said Brekht.

Brekht explained to the UNN journalist the reasons why the heating season will be difficult.

Since the beginning of this year, the focus of attention regarding missile attacks has been focused on gas production facilities, and this is probably our biggest challenge today, because we need to pump and prepare and provide generation facilities that use natural gas to produce electricity with the appropriate resource

- said Brekht.

In March 2025, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko stated that the Russian Federation has changed its tactics of attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, focusing on strikes on gas infrastructure.

In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that this winter the Russians carried out a series of massive attacks on Ukrainian gas production infrastructure, with losses amounting to almost 50% of total production.

At the end of March, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba announced that Ukraine is starting preparations for the next heating season.

Anna Murashko

