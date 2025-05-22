Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian side handed over to the Russians its list for the exchange of prisoners of war in the format "1000 for 1000". The authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Currently, the Ukrainian side has handed over its list to the Russians for the exchange of prisoners of war in the format of "1000 for 1000". This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate Andriy Yusov, reports UNN.
To the question of the correspondent of UNN, whether Ukraine really handed over the list to the Russians for exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000", Yusov answered: "Yes".
Let us remind you
During the meeting in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations reached an agreement on exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". According to Umerov, the authorities are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians return home as soon as possible.
Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing an exchange of prisoners of war, checking information on each name. Negotiations are ongoing and a step-by-step plan for the implementation of the agreements has been agreed.
