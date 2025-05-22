Zelensky held a meeting on the preparation of a large exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation: there were reports about contacts with the Russians
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the preparation of the exchange of prisoners with Russia. The agreement on the release of a thousand Ukrainians is the result of a meeting in Turkey.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had held a meeting on preparations for a major prisoner exchange with Russia after the agreement of such an exchange in the format of "1000 for 1000" at the negotiations in Istanbul, noting that the meeting included reports on contacts with the Russians, writes UNN.
I held a meeting on the preparation of the exchange. The agreement to release 1,000 of our people from Russian captivity was perhaps the only real result of the meeting in Turkey. We are working to ensure that this result is secured. There were reports on contacts with the Russians
According to the President, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov "controls the organization of the process and the implementation of the agreement." "The DIU, SSU, FIS, Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights and the Office team are involved. We are clarifying the details for each person submitted in the lists from the Russian side," Zelenskyy said.
"This is one of Ukraine's key tasks – to return all our people from Russian captivity. Thank you to everyone who helps," the President emphasized.
