Peskov on the exchange of "1000 for 1000": everyone is interested in doing it as quickly as possible
Kyiv • UNN
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is working on an exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". Everyone is interested in conducting it as soon as possible.
This was reported by Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
This issue is quite laborious. Work is underway to exchange specific names, since it is about 1000 for 1000, then, of course, it takes some time. This work is ongoing, but I repeat again quite quickly. Everyone is interested in doing it as quickly as possible
Addition
As a result of negotiations in Istanbul, Ukraine and Russia managed to reach an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000". Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets met with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tetyana Moskalkova in Turkey to agree on an action plan and implement this agreement as soon as possible.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing an exchange of prisoners of war. Ukraine is checking information on each surname, trying to do as much as possible.