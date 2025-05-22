Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed
American singer Chris Brown has been released on bail after being arrested for assault in a London nightclub. He had to pay 5.9 million euros to prepare for the upcoming world tour.
The 36-year-old American singer was released so that he could prepare for the tour, but Brown had to deposit millions of dollars as bail.
Singer and actor Chris Brown, accused in the United Kingdom of assault and battery in a nightclub, has been released on bail after being arrested for assault and battery. The artist had to pay bail in the amount of five million pounds sterling (about 5.9 million euros).
The "Under The Influence" performer was arrested on Thursday around 2 a.m. at a hotel in Manchester for "an attack that likely took place at a facility on Hanover Square in London on February 19, 2023".
According to the BBC and other media, Brown is accused of attacking music producer Abe Diaw in a nightclub in London's Mayfair district during a UK tour. It is reported that, among other things, he threw a bottle at Diao's head and hit him as he lay on the ground. Brown has not yet publicly commented on the allegations.
Chris Brown is a famous R&B performer, author of the hits Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, who is scheduled to start a world tour next month, which includes concerts in Manchester.
In the past, Chris Brown has repeatedly been accused of assault, including being found guilty of beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna before the 2009 Grammy Awards, which forced the pop star to miss the annual music industry awards ceremony.
