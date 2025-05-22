Aaron Taylor-Johnson becomes Omega ambassador: a hint at the role of Bond?
Kyiv • UNN
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is considered one of the contenders for the role of James Bond, has become an ambassador for the Omega watch brand, which is traditionally associated with the franchise.
Hollywood actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, star of "Godzilla" and "Pulse", has given rise to rumors about his possible participation in the role of the legendary agent 007. He has signed an agreement with "Omega", the official manufacturer of James Bond watches. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dailymail.
Details
Since Daniel Craig said goodbye to the role of Bond after the release of "No Time to Die", public attention has been focused on the names of candidates who may be the next to play the cult spy. And Taylor-Johnson has repeatedly been mentioned among the favorites — by both critics and bookmakers.
Before Amazon acquired the rights to the franchise, the publication reported that Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the Bond films, saw Aaron as Craig's ideal successor. However, the actor himself is in no hurry to confirm these rumors.
"It's really not for me to say anything," Taylor-Johnson said, commenting on speculation about his possible participation in the new film of the franchise.
But, apparently, the actor, who previously tried to keep the intrigue, still gave rise to new conversations. This week he became an ambassador for Omega — a brand closely associated with the figure of Bond. For more than three decades, it is the watches of this brand that have adorned the wrists of the performers of the role of 007 on the screen.
The first actor to appear as James Bond with an Omega watch was Pierce Brosnan in "GoldenEye" (1995). Since then, the brand has become an integral part of the agent's image, including in the performance of Daniel Craig, who wore SeaMaster in "No Time to Die."
After the official announcement of the collaboration with the brand, Aaron shared his impressions.
"I have always appreciated watches, but especially Omega. Now, after visiting the factory, I am impressed by the craftsmanship required to produce such a luxury product," he said.
The CEO of Omega described Aaron as a "versatile actor with a range that covers action films, thrillers, romance and more."
And although there is no official confirmation yet, this step of the actor only increases suspicions: perhaps he will become the next agent 007.
