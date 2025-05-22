The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region, where soldiers died. If security measures are violated, those responsible will be held accountable.
The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko, exclusively commented to UNN on the Russian missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region, where soldiers were killed. According to him, if there is indeed a violation of security measures during training, those responsible will be held accountable.
We are conducting an internal investigation and then sending the materials to law enforcement agencies based on the results so that they can give a legal assessment. If people really violated the security measures that are defined by me or my deputies, we will be held accountable according to the law
Addition
In the Sumy region, as a result of a missile strike, during training at the shooting range of a military unit, 6 servicemen were killed, more than 10 were injured, an official investigation has been launched, the commander has been suspended.