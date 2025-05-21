$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Publications
Exclusives
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11504 views

Military actions have caused significant migration processes, which have impacted the size of national communities. The biggest problem is the war, which forces people to leave their homes.

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Military actions on the territory of Ukraine have led to significant migration processes. This has significantly affected the numerical composition of many national communities, a significant number of whom are seeking protection in their mother countries, and a certain number of people have been forced to remain in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported to UNN journalist by the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience (DESS), who spoke about the problems faced by representatives of national minorities in Ukraine.

Last year, the President of Ukraine introduced a new state holiday - the Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity. It is celebrated on May 21.

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics reported that this year's slogan - "Everyone has their own voice, but we have one heart" - emphasizes the uniqueness of each nation, language, culture, but also a common love for Ukraine.

How Ukrainians can celebrate the Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics emphasized that Ukraine has always been and remains a multinational country, where each ethnic community makes its unique contribution to its culture, development of statehood and protection of independence.

The Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity is about the desire of Ukrainians to be together, to be together despite different ethnic origins, different languages ​​and cultural traditions, to be together because it is necessary to defend their country and restore it together. The Day of International Harmony and Cultural Diversity should contribute to people restoring the memory of their ethnic origin and at the same time realizing the commonality of all nations in the mainstream of a single Ukrainian political nation

- says DESS.

DESS also noted that in Ukrainian cities and villages there is experience in holding festivals of cultural unity, where each ethnic community demonstrated its cultural traditions. However, the conditions of martial law do not contribute to holding large-scale forums, but local events to celebrate will take place in regions far from the front line.

DESS on indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Part two of Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine" defines that the indigenous peoples of Ukraine, which were formed on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, are Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks

- informs the State Service for Ethnopolitics.

Regarding national minorities, DESS notes that, according to part one of Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On National Minorities (Communities) of Ukraine", a national minority (community) of Ukraine is a permanent group of citizens of Ukraine who are not ethnic Ukrainians, reside on the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, united by common ethnic, cultural, historical, linguistic and/or religious characteristics, are aware of their belonging to it, express a desire to preserve and develop their linguistic, cultural, religious identity.

It is emphasized that the only official source of information on the number of people belonging to a particular national minority (community) of Ukraine as of today is the results of the All-Ukrainian population census of 2001. According to the census, representatives of more than 130 national minorities lived in Ukraine.

However, the State Service for Ethnopolitics notes that the changes that have taken place in Ukrainian society since the last All-Ukrainian census, especially military actions, have led to significant migration processes.

This has significantly affected the numerical composition of many national communities, a significant number of whom are seeking protection in their mother countries, and a certain number of people have been forced to remain in the temporarily occupied territories. According to DESS, it is not appropriate to cite 24-year-old statistics on the percentage of representatives of a particular national community in the conditions that have developed as a result of military operations

- emphasizes the State Service for Ethnopolitics.

Problems faced by national minorities and indigenous peoples in Ukraine

"Representatives of national minorities of Ukraine, who are citizens of our state, are an integral part of Ukrainian society. In their life and activities, they face the same problems as other citizens of Ukraine. The biggest problem is the bloody unprovoked war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, thousands of people are forced to leave their homes, fleeing from the fighting, thousands of people have lost their homes and property, hundreds of people have been injured as a result of air attacks on cities and villages," - stated in DESS.

European integration context

The celebration of this Day is part of Ukraine's European progress. This is another step on the path of integration into the EU, where respect for the rights of minorities and cultural identity are fundamental principles.

Ukraine, as a state that is confidently moving towards European integration, consistently implements its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU - in particular in the areas of protection of the rights of national minorities, development of intercultural dialogue and formation of a cohesive, open community that professes European values.

The principle of "unity in diversity" (motto of the EU: In varietate concordia) is common to Europe and Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
