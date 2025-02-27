ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44393 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87564 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114707 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106852 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149804 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120234 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135954 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127711 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25212 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34231 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47505 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38119 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114704 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119558 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149803 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193116 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193468 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123690 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155548 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135986 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143430 views
Actual
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110270 views

In March 2025, it's time to plant cold-resistant crops outdoors. The lunar calendar defines favorable days for planting various plants, from vegetables to fruit trees.

March is the time for the first outdoor planting. During this period, cold-resistant vegetables, herbs, berries, and trees are sown. It is also worth taking into account the lunar phases that affect the growth and development of plants, UNN writes.

What vegetables and herbs can be planted in March?

In the first month of spring, cold-resistant crops that tolerate light frosts are sown in the soil:

- Legumes: peas, beans and others.

- Root vegetables: radish, radish, daikon, beetroot, carrot.

- Greens: parsley, dill, onion feathers, spinach, sorrel, lettuce.

Image

What berries and trees can be planted in March?

While the plants are still dormant, they can be transplanted without harming the root system. They take root well during this period:

- Berry bushes: currants, yoshta, gooseberries.

- Fruit trees: pears, plums, apple trees, peaches, cherries, cherries, apricots.

Image

Lunar planting calendar for March 2025

The phases of the moon affect the development of plants, so you should take them into account when planting:

- The growing moon (March 1-13, 30-31): a period of active growth, favorable for planting most crops.

- Full Moon (March 14): an undesirable day for planting, as plants can be weakened.

- The Waning Moon (March 15-28): a great time to plant root crops and prune trees.

- New Moon (March 29): you should refrain from any work in the garden.

Image

Unfavorable days for planting

In March 2025, astrologers do not recommend planting plants on the 1-2, 16, 30-31st.

On these days, it's better to do soil preparation, weeding, or planning for future plantings.

When to plant vegetables, herbs and flowers

To get a bountiful harvest, it is important to choose the right dates:

- March 3-7, 19-21 - sowing of early cabbage, radish, parsley, spinach, arugula, coriander.

- March 5-7 - planting onions, celery, basil, mint, lemon balm.

- March 10-15 is the optimal period for tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and white cabbage.

- March 19-21: planting carrots, beets, and potatoes in greenhouses.

- March 3-7, 19-21 - sowing of annual flowers.

- March 10-15 is the time to plant perennial flowers.

- March 17-21 - transplanting and caring for indoor plants.

Image

What to do if the landing day is unfavorable?

When there are no suitable days for planting, you should focus on soil preparation.

This is a good time for:

- loosening and fertilizing the soil,

- improving its structure,

- mulching to preserve moisture.

March should also be used to prepare the ground.

This will provide the plants with optimal conditions for future growth.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Agronomy newsLife hackPublications

Contact us about advertising