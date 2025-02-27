Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

March is the time for the first outdoor planting. During this period, cold-resistant vegetables, herbs, berries, and trees are sown. It is also worth taking into account the lunar phases that affect the growth and development of plants, UNN writes.

What vegetables and herbs can be planted in March?

In the first month of spring, cold-resistant crops that tolerate light frosts are sown in the soil:

- Legumes: peas, beans and others.

- Root vegetables: radish, radish, daikon, beetroot, carrot.

- Greens: parsley, dill, onion feathers, spinach, sorrel, lettuce.

What berries and trees can be planted in March?

While the plants are still dormant, they can be transplanted without harming the root system. They take root well during this period:

- Berry bushes: currants, yoshta, gooseberries.

- Fruit trees: pears, plums, apple trees, peaches, cherries, cherries, apricots.

Lunar planting calendar for March 2025

The phases of the moon affect the development of plants, so you should take them into account when planting:

- The growing moon (March 1-13, 30-31): a period of active growth, favorable for planting most crops.

- Full Moon (March 14): an undesirable day for planting, as plants can be weakened.

- The Waning Moon (March 15-28): a great time to plant root crops and prune trees.

- New Moon (March 29): you should refrain from any work in the garden.

Unfavorable days for planting

In March 2025, astrologers do not recommend planting plants on the 1-2, 16, 30-31st.

On these days, it's better to do soil preparation, weeding, or planning for future plantings.

When to plant vegetables, herbs and flowers

To get a bountiful harvest, it is important to choose the right dates:

- March 3-7, 19-21 - sowing of early cabbage, radish, parsley, spinach, arugula, coriander.

- March 5-7 - planting onions, celery, basil, mint, lemon balm.

- March 10-15 is the optimal period for tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, and white cabbage.

- March 19-21: planting carrots, beets, and potatoes in greenhouses.

- March 3-7, 19-21 - sowing of annual flowers.

- March 10-15 is the time to plant perennial flowers.

- March 17-21 - transplanting and caring for indoor plants.

What to do if the landing day is unfavorable?

When there are no suitable days for planting, you should focus on soil preparation.

This is a good time for:

- loosening and fertilizing the soil,

- improving its structure,

- mulching to preserve moisture.

March should also be used to prepare the ground.

This will provide the plants with optimal conditions for future growth.