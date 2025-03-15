Will communicate directly with Zelensky: Trump announces Kellogg's appointment as special envoy to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump has appointed General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg will communicate directly with Vladimir Zelensky, despite pressure from Moscow because of his pro-Ukrainian position.
US President Donald Trump has announced that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine and will communicate directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership, reports UNN.
I am pleased to announce that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine. General Kellogg, a highly respected military expert, will communicate directly with President Zelensky and the Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship. Congratulations to General Kellogg!
Trump assured that Putin did not make Witkoff wait for a meeting for more than nine hours15.03.2025, 19:39 • 103282 views
Let's add
In February, the media reported that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order appointing Keith Kellogg as his special representative for Ukraine and Russia.
Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon26.02.2025, 11:05 • 29099 views
The other day, NBS News reported that the aggressor had asked to remove Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg from peace negotiations on Ukraine because of his pro-Ukrainian position.
Former US Army Lieutenant General Kellogg was not present at the February talks, raising questions about his future role in the Trump team. According to a US administration official, the decision to exclude him was made under pressure from Moscow.
Earlier, Kellogg actively criticized the Biden administration's policies and insisted on increased military assistance to Ukraine as a means of putting pressure on the terrorist ruscists. However, he was not in the team formed by Trump for negotiations with the aggressor.