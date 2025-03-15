Trump assured that Putin did not make Witkoff wait for a meeting for more than nine hours
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Putin did not make Steve Witkoff wait for more than nine hours. According to him, the media invented this story.
US President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not make his "highly respected ambassador and special representative" Steve Witkoff wait for more than nine hours. He reported this in Truth Social, reports UNN.
Yesterday evening I read that Russian President Vladimir Putin made my highly respected ambassador and special representative Steve Witkoff wait for more than nine hours, although there was actually no waiting. There were other meetings with other representatives of Russia, and, obviously, they took some time, but they were very productive. From that moment on, everything went quickly and efficiently, and all signs, I hope, are very good! In conclusion, there was no nine-hour wait or any wait at all!
According to the US President, the only reason the media "invented" this story is to try to humiliate.
... they are sick degenerates who should start reporting the news correctly. That's why they lost their ratings, their audience and respect
Let us remind you
Earlier, Sky News reported that US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff waited eight hours for a meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. The Russian dictator was meeting with Alexander Lukashenko at this time.