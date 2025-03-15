Witkoff, Rubio and Waltz will come to Mar-a-Lago to Trump for a report on the meeting with Putin - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff will debrief with Trump on the meeting with Putin. Secretary of State Rubio and Advisor Waltz will also be present at the meeting.
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff will hold a debriefing with US President Donald Trump and his senior national security officials at Mar-a-Lago this weekend regarding his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, citing a source familiar with the discussion, CNN reports, UNN writes.
Details
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz are also expected to be present, the source added.
This trio of top Trump aides has become the core of the team trying to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine," the publication points out. All three met with senior Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, late last month, while Waltz and Rubio met with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah this week before Witkoff continued meetings in Moscow.
Witkoff's private plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, USA, on Friday evening, according to tracker data. He had a busy week of travel, stopping in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Moscow and Baku before heading home.
Rubio said they would get together to discuss Russia and Ukraine when Witkoff returns to the US. Rubio flew to Florida after landing in Washington on Friday afternoon after the G7 summit in Canada.
"We are going to get together again, and the president will have options available to him, decisions will be made after that," Rubio told reporters on Friday, answering a CNN question about Witkoff's meeting with Putin.
