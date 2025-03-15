Rubio is "cautiously optimistic" about negotiations with Russia

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16546 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107004 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168767 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106340 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342908 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173440 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144783 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196101 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124825 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108145 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.2m/s
67%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160037 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38082 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85618 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23702 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20567 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 76 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16545 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85646 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107003 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168766 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20592 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23725 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38112 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47199 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135792 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Rubio is "cautiously optimistic" about negotiations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22586 views

The US Secretary of State has stated cautious optimism regarding negotiations with Russia for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. The US is making it known to Russia that reciprocity is key to peace.

Rubio is "cautiously optimistic" about negotiations with Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "there is reason to be cautiously optimistic" after discussing with Russia a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. He told journalists following a meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the G7 countries on March 14, UNN writes.

Details

"(On March 13), in our opinion, there was a very positive and productive interaction with President Putin and Special Envoy Witkoff. Obviously, he is returning. He must return, and I hope we will meet this weekend. We will examine the Russian position in more detail and decide - then the president will decide what further steps to take," Rubio said.

"Suffice it to say that I believe there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but for the same reason we continue to recognize that this is a difficult and complex situation. It will not be easy. It will not be easy. But we certainly feel that we are at least a few steps closer to ending this war and establishing peace, but it is still a long way off. This is a journey of many steps. But this is positive momentum. Obviously, we will see what Russia and others are willing to do. This is obviously not only Russia; it has to be things that are acceptable to Ukraine," the US Secretary of State said.

But, according to him, "it has been a good week on this front, but there is still a lot of work to be done." "But there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but we will learn more when Special Envoy Witkoff, Ambassador Witkoff, returns and we have the opportunity to meet and discuss it. And, obviously, the President is the one who makes the final decision on the next steps of the United States," Rubio said.

Recall

Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".

According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.

US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

Later, Russia stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35