Rubio is "cautiously optimistic" about negotiations with Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that "there is reason to be cautiously optimistic" after discussing with Russia a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. He told journalists following a meeting of the heads of diplomacy of the G7 countries on March 14, UNN writes.

"(On March 13), in our opinion, there was a very positive and productive interaction with President Putin and Special Envoy Witkoff. Obviously, he is returning. He must return, and I hope we will meet this weekend. We will examine the Russian position in more detail and decide - then the president will decide what further steps to take," Rubio said.

"Suffice it to say that I believe there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but for the same reason we continue to recognize that this is a difficult and complex situation. It will not be easy. It will not be easy. But we certainly feel that we are at least a few steps closer to ending this war and establishing peace, but it is still a long way off. This is a journey of many steps. But this is positive momentum. Obviously, we will see what Russia and others are willing to do. This is obviously not only Russia; it has to be things that are acceptable to Ukraine," the US Secretary of State said.

But, according to him, "it has been a good week on this front, but there is still a lot of work to be done." "But there is reason to be cautiously optimistic, but we will learn more when Special Envoy Witkoff, Ambassador Witkoff, returns and we have the opportunity to meet and discuss it. And, obviously, the President is the one who makes the final decision on the next steps of the United States," Rubio said.

Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".

According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.

US President Donald Trump said about productive talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.

On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a truce with Ukraine for 30 days. However, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a truce with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.

Later, Russia stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had conveyed "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States to Ukraine.