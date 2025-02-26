Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, said that Donald Trump as president has achieved simply impressive results in 35 days. Kellogg trusts Trump and believes that the war against Ukraine will end soon.

He told this to FOX News, reports UNN.

This is a classic Trump. I mean, we've been with him before... He's the best deal maker. I was just, you know, almost stunned into silence after 35 days of what he was doing. I'm going back to a book I read a long time ago called Presidential Command by Peter Rodman. He said that successful presidents have two remarkable traits. One is the ability to communicate, and the other is the ability to rely on instincts - Kellogg said.

Kellogg emphasized that Trump's traits are off the charts. He noted that the previous president, Joe Biden, did not speak to Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin. Trump, on the other hand, immediately gets in touch.

He knows that he has to talk to everyone who will be involved in the deal. And he does it exceptionally well. And it is very interesting to see how he is working not only with Ukraine now, but also with Russia. What he is doing with China, what he is doing with South and Latin America. He is an absolute master class in how to be a president and how to govern. And he is doing it. And after 35 days, he has gotten just amazing results. And I am very positive about what he is going to do with this war - Kellogg says.

Kellogg also expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine will end soon.

I absolutely believe and trust him that this war will end soon. I am very confident - Kellogg emphasized.

US President Donald Trump said that he had “heard” about a possible visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. He also said that he was “not opposed to such a visit.

As UNN previously reported, the President of Ukraine plans to meet with Trump on February 28, 2025, to sign an agreement on mining.

On February 25, Ukraine agreed on the terms of a minerals agreement with the United States, and the signing may take place on February 28 in Washington. The document aims to improve relations with the Trump administration and strengthen security commitments.

In the 35 days of his presidency, Trump has managed to stir up Europe and America with controversial statements and actions. Politico has published an article that examines how Donald Trump, having returned to the political arena, supports the interests of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Trump refused to call Putin a dictator, but criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.