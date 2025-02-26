Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44202 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87411 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114666 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106831 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149778 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120228 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135949 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134000 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127710 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25053 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34110 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119532 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47378 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38008 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119532 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149778 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193103 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193455 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123684 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125833 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155543 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135982 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143427 views
Actual
Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon

Kellogg on Trump: I trust him and believe that the war in Ukraine will end soon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24194 views

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg says Trump's impressive results in 35 days in office and expresses confidence in a quick end to the war. Trump plans to meet with Zelenskiy on February 28 to sign a minerals agreement.

Keith Kellogg, the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, said that  Donald Trump as president has achieved simply impressive results in 35 days. Kellogg trusts Trump and believes that the war against Ukraine will end soon.

He told this to FOX News, reports UNN.

This is a classic Trump. I mean, we've been with him before... He's the best deal maker. I was just, you know, almost stunned into silence after 35 days of what he was doing. I'm going back to a book I read a long time ago called Presidential Command by Peter Rodman. He said that successful presidents have two remarkable traits. One is the ability to communicate, and the other is the ability to rely on instincts

- Kellogg said.

Kellogg emphasized that Trump's traits are off the charts. He noted that the previous president, Joe Biden, did not speak to Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin. Trump, on the other hand, immediately gets in touch.

He knows that he has to talk to everyone who will be involved in the deal. And he does it exceptionally well. And it is very interesting to see how he is working not only with Ukraine now, but also with Russia. What he is doing with China, what he is doing with South and Latin America. He is an absolute master class in how to be a president and how to govern. And he is doing it. And after 35 days, he has gotten just amazing results. And I am very positive about what he is going to do with this war

- Kellogg says.

Kellogg also expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine  will end soon.

I absolutely believe and trust him that this war will end soon. I am very confident

- Kellogg emphasized.

Budanov questions whether sustainable peace will be achieved this year25.02.25, 16:08 • 47389 views

AddendumAddendum

US President Donald Trump said that he had “heard” about a possible visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. He also said that he was “not opposed to such a visit.

As UNN previously reported, the President of Ukraine plans to meet with Trump on February 28, 2025, to sign an agreement on mining.

On February 25, Ukraine agreed on the terms of a minerals agreement with the United States, and the signing may take place on February 28 in Washington. The document aims to improve relations with the Trump administration and strengthen security commitments.

Add

In the 35 days of his presidency, Trump has managed to stir up Europe and America with controversial statements and actions. Politico has published an article that examines how Donald Trump, having returned to the political arena, supports the interests of Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Trump refused to call Putin a dictator, but criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “dictator without elections.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
foks-niusFox News
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising