Budanov questions whether sustainable peace will be achieved this year

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov believes that a ceasefire can be achieved this year, but he questioned the possibility of a sustainable, long-lasting peace, because the strategic goal of Russia is unchangeable. He expressed this opinion during a discussion on the occasion of a special YES meeting "Three Years - Time to Win," a UNN correspondent reports.

Do I believe that it is possible to achieve a ceasefire and peace in 2025? By the way, these are completely different things - a ceasefire and peace. I believe in the ceasefire. I will leave it in doubt as to whether it will be a sustainable, long-lasting peace, but let that be my personal opinion. Because the strategic goal of Russia is not changeable - Budanov said.

He emphasized that Russia will not be able to achieve its goal now, so it is obvious that it will continue to look for ways to achieve it.

"And here there will be all forms and methods of work - hybrid threats that can eventually develop into what is happening now. The issue of the occupied territories will not go away if we just stop the fire. This is the sword of Damocles. It is a problem for them and for us. We do not recognize the occupation, they do not recognize that we do not recognize it. So this will be a constant problem. But I believe in the ceasefire in general. It is absolutely real," Budanov said.

Budanov explained that Russia sees itself as an empire , so it will not stop and will try to do everything to achieve the absorption of Ukraine by military, political, internal and social methods.

The head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, said that Russia needs a ceasefire "to take a break and continue its aggression.

US President Donald Trump believes that Putin wants to end the fighting.

Trump also said on February 24 that the war in Ukraine could end "within weeks."