"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

Russia, as always, relies on the number of drones and plans to continue the war as long as they are allowed to. Commenting on the night enemy attacks on Kyiv and Odesa, the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko wrote on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to his forecast, Russia will simultaneously try to justify its terror against the civilian population of Ukraine by "mistakes of the West and the expansion of NATO, and that Russia is not being heard."

Moscow plans to avoid sanctions through imitation of diplomacy - predicts Kovalenko.

According to him, every such attack only demonstrates the weakness of Western positions in the current world.

"This is a mine that will lead to a major war in Europe with the participation of many autocratic countries, because a weak position always creates a desire to take advantage of it. And this has long been a question not about Ukraine," the head of the CPD summarized.

Let us remind you

As a result of the night drone attack on Odesa, there is a dead person, at least four injured. Residential buildings, the administrative building of the emergency medical station were destroyed, and ambulances were damaged.

Also, on the night of June 10, Kyiv suffered a massive drone attack. A residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is a victim, debris fell in different areas of the city.

Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko