Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko

russia must agree to a complete ceasefire both on the front and in the air, because it has already lost informationally in its attempts to shift responsibility to Ukraine for the lack of peace. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Kovalenko, commenting on the security situation, writes UNN with reference to his Telegram channel.

A complete ceasefire in the air and on the front - russia must agree to this one way or another, because it has long lost the track of shifting responsibility for the unwillingness to peace to us - Kovalenko writes.

According to him, the desire of the russian federation is clear - to pass off as a ceasefire only the absence of long-range drone and missile attacks, not counting the front, but a half-hearted ceasefire is not accepted by anyone, only a complete one.

Kovalenko also reminded that Ukraine has long supported the US proposal for a complete ceasefire.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stressed that Ukraine insists on a complete and unconditional ceasefire, and not on a partial one, which russia is offering.