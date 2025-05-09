Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko

$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 5866 views

06:26 PM • 12602 views

04:40 PM • 21826 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 42645 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 54059 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 56079 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 61232 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 66401 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 108223 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40003 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118662 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22532 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43127 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33555 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25550 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 108223 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 118834 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 108533 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 170787 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 191813 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

06:26 PM • 12603 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

03:40 PM • 25673 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

03:21 PM • 33676 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 43246 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

01:41 PM • 22649 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4250 views

The head of the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia must agree to a complete ceasefire both at the front and in the air. Ukraine supports the US proposal for a complete ceasefire.

Ukraine insists on a complete ceasefire, including the front and the air - Kovalenko

russia must agree to a complete ceasefire both on the front and in the air, because it has already lost informationally in its attempts to shift responsibility to Ukraine for the lack of peace. This was stated by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Kovalenko, commenting on the security situation, writes UNN with reference to his Telegram channel.

A complete ceasefire in the air and on the front - russia must agree to this one way or another, because it has long lost the track of shifting responsibility for the unwillingness to peace to us 

- Kovalenko writes.

According to him, the desire of the russian federation is clear - to pass off as a ceasefire only the absence of long-range drone and missile attacks, not counting the front, but a half-hearted ceasefire is not accepted by anyone, only a complete one.

Kovalenko also reminded that Ukraine has long supported the US proposal for a complete ceasefire.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN wrote that the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak stressed that Ukraine insists on a complete and unconditional ceasefire, and not on a partial one, which russia is offering. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
