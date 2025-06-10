$41.400.07
47.270.10
en
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3810 views

Russia links arms control talks to US concessions on the war in Ukraine. Moscow insists on respecting its "interests" to resume dialogue.

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

The Kremlin appears to be abandoning the prospect of bilateral arms control talks with the United States in order to extract preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about Russia's lifting of its moratorium on the deployment of ground-based missiles banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by saying that Russia retains "freedom of action," repeating a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on June 7 that Russia's "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of such missiles is nearing its "logical conclusion."

Ryabkov said on June 9 that Russia and the United States need a "reliable ... military-political basis" to resume arms control talks, and that the United States must be prepared to respect Russia's "fundamental interests" in order to normalize bilateral relations

ISW notes.

Zelenskyy: russia is looking for ways to prolong the war06.06.25, 15:20 • 3104 views

They also point out that Ryabkov said that the US actions regarding the war in Ukraine may demonstrate the seriousness of the United States' intentions to improve relations with Russia. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also stated that Russia would be ready to resume strategic stability talks with the United States when they are held on an equal footing.

"Kremlin officials appear to be arguing that Russia's willingness to engage in arms control talks with the United States in the future depends on Russia receiving preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine," the analysts summarize.

Recall

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is increasing the number of personnel and production of weapons.

In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire 30.05.25, 18:55 • 3680 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Institute for the Study of War
United States
Ukraine
