The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

The Kremlin appears to be abandoning the prospect of bilateral arms control talks with the United States in order to extract preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point out that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about Russia's lifting of its moratorium on the deployment of ground-based missiles banned by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by saying that Russia retains "freedom of action," repeating a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on June 7 that Russia's "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of such missiles is nearing its "logical conclusion."

Ryabkov said on June 9 that Russia and the United States need a "reliable ... military-political basis" to resume arms control talks, and that the United States must be prepared to respect Russia's "fundamental interests" in order to normalize bilateral relations ISW notes.

They also point out that Ryabkov said that the US actions regarding the war in Ukraine may demonstrate the seriousness of the United States' intentions to improve relations with Russia. At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also stated that Russia would be ready to resume strategic stability talks with the United States when they are held on an equal footing.

"Kremlin officials appear to be arguing that Russia's willingness to engage in arms control talks with the United States in the future depends on Russia receiving preemptive concessions from the United States regarding the war in Ukraine," the analysts summarize.

