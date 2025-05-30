In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire

Ukraine must stop mobilization, and the West must stop supplying weapons, so that Russia agrees to a ceasefire. This was stated by the permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, reports UNN with reference to the Russian media.

In principle, we are ready to consider the possibility of establishing a ceasefire regime, which would then allow us to reach a sustainable solution to the causes of the conflict. But for this, we must see reciprocal steps from the other side. For the duration of the truce, at a minimum, it is necessary that Western countries stop supplying the Kyiv regime with weapons, and that Ukraine stop mobilization - Nebenzya said at a meeting of the Security Council on the topic of alleged European attempts to obstruct the peace process around Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is not satisfied with the situation, which "will allow the Kyiv regime to catch its breath, lick its wounds and stop the collapse of the eastern front."

Addition

Nebenzya also stated about Russia's readiness to continue and intensify hostilities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reacted to this statement and stressed that Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to all those who advocate peace.

Let us remind

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - then, according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire".