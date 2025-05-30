In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire

$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM
The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM
Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM
In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1208 views

Nebenzya stated that Russia is ready to consider a ceasefire on the condition that mobilization in Ukraine is stopped and the supply of weapons from the West is ceased. Sybiha called this rhetoric a slap in the face to everyone who advocates for peace.

In Russia, they announced the conditions under which they might consider a ceasefire

Ukraine must stop mobilization, and the West must stop supplying weapons, so that Russia agrees to a ceasefire. This was stated by the permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, reports UNN with reference to the Russian media.

In principle, we are ready to consider the possibility of establishing a ceasefire regime, which would then allow us to reach a sustainable solution to the causes of the conflict. But for this, we must see reciprocal steps from the other side. For the duration of the truce, at a minimum, it is necessary that Western countries stop supplying the Kyiv regime with weapons, and that Ukraine stop mobilization 

- Nebenzya said at a meeting of the Security Council on the topic of alleged European attempts to obstruct the peace process around Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is not satisfied with the situation, which "will allow the Kyiv regime to catch its breath, lick its wounds and stop the collapse of the eastern front."

Addition

Nebenzya also stated about Russia's readiness to continue and intensify hostilities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reacted to this statement and stressed that Russia's rhetoric is a slap in the face to all those who advocate peace.

Let us remind

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - then, according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during negotiations.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia for a ceasefire".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
United Nations Security Council
United Nations
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
