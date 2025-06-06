Zelenskyy: russia is looking for ways to prolong the war

The Russians are looking for ways to prolong the full-scale war they started against Ukraine. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the III International Summit of Cities and Regions, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stressed that pressure is needed to make Russia start seeking peace.

Now they are looking for ways to prolong this war. In my opinion, what they are doing is bargaining for it. They should feel that peace is needed - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin feels impunity and even after all the terrible Russian strikes, he is allegedly preparing some "responses." With each new postponement of diplomacy, Russia is showing the middle finger to the whole world.

On June 4, US President Donald Trump said he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace."

